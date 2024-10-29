|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Kaynes Technology India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Acquisition of 100% (One Hundred Percent) of share capital of Iskraemeco India Private Limited held by Iskraemeco Holding Switzerland A.G. and Iskraemeco Merjenje IN Upravljanje Energije, D.D., on a fully diluted basis
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|Kaynes Technology India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Kaynes Technology India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 16 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the Year ended on March 31 2024. Financial Results for FY ended 31.03.2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Kaynes Technology India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
