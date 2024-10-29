iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaynes Technology India Ltd Board Meeting

6,565.15
(5.95%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Kaynes Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Kaynes Technology India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting28 Sep 202428 Sep 2024
Acquisition of 100% (One Hundred Percent) of share capital of Iskraemeco India Private Limited held by Iskraemeco Holding Switzerland A.G. and Iskraemeco Merjenje IN Upravljanje Energije, D.D., on a fully diluted basis
Board Meeting26 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Kaynes Technology India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202422 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
Kaynes Technology India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 16 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the Year ended on March 31 2024. Financial Results for FY ended 31.03.2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Kaynes Technology India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

Kaynes Tech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaynes Technology India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.