Kaynes Technology India Ltd Summary

Kaynes Technology India Limited was incorporated on March 28, 2008 at Mysore, Karnataka as a Private Limited Company under theCompanies Act, 1956, with the name Kaynes Technology India Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Kaynes Technology India Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited on March 24, 2022 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by RoC consequent upon change of name on March 31, 2022. The Company is primarily engaged in Design and Manufacturing of advanced electronic modules and solutions catering to a wide range of industries.The Company is engaged in Design and Manufacturing of advanced electronic modules and solutions catering to a wide range of industries. Its business is classified based on services the Company operate. It undertake Build To Print or Build to Specificationsof complex box builds, sub-systems and products across various industry verticals. It undertake turnkey electronics manufacturing services of PCBAs, cable harness, magnetics and plastics ranging from prototyping to product realization including mass manufacturing. Apart from these, it offer ODM services in smart metering technology, smart street lighting, brush less DC (BLDC) technology, inverter technology, gallium nitride based charging technology and providing IoT solutions for making smart consumerappliances or devices IoT connected.The Companys services include PCB cladding or electrical schematics to embedded design and submitting proof of concept to prototyping. It offer connected product engineering and solutions, which has a portfolio of hardware, software accelerators and proprietary sensors along with cloud platform based service and solution offerings in asset tracking, remote device management and smart product development. Their digital engineering offerings leverage latest technologies including IoT, big data, machine learning, cloud and media to improve customers efficiency. Apart from these, it provide end-to-end IoT, cloud-enablement solutions, analytics platform and vertical IoT solutions.In 1988, the Company was established as a Manufacturing Enterprise.In 1995, it obtained ISO 9001:2000 certification for Printed Circuit Board assemblies and Electronic Manufacturing Services. In 2000, it set up a 100% hardware Export Oriented Unit (EOU) under the Electronic Hardware Technology Park Scheme of Government of India for manufacture of populated Printed Circuit Boards.In 2001, it commenced exporting operations.In 2004, it set up a new unit in Himachal Pradesh for resale of Printed Circuit Board assemblies. In 2006, it established manufacturing facility (micro enterprise) in Uttarakhand. It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NS-SBU Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru for contract manufacturing of PCB assemblies, modules and sub-units.In 2008, a new Subsidiary, Kaynes Technology Europe GmbH, a Limited Liability Corporation (LLC) at Hunenberg, Switzerland was established. The Company tookover Kaynes Technology, a Proprietorship firm of Ramesh Kunhikannan.In 2009, it established a new unit in Chennai for undertaking services related to solenoids, electromagnetic relays, transformers, inducters and electro-mechanical parts.In 2010, it established a unit at Bengaluru, Karnataka.In 2012, it established a manufacturing unit at Mysore, Karnataka.In 2013, the Company commenced their exporting of products to Malaysia and Australia. In 2016, the Company established a manufacturing unit in Manesar, Gurugram, and Haryana. It formed a Joint Venture collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies Incorporation for design and manufacturing of software tools and hardware tools for various devices.In 2021, the Company started exporting of sensor electric assembly to Phoenix, Arizona. It expanded the growth in aerospace, defence, power electronics and expansion into consumer electronics. In November 2022, Company made an Initial Public Offer of 14,613,624 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 858 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 9,028,960 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 530 Crore and 5,584,664 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 328 Crore through Offer for Sale.The Company incorporated Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing Private Limited as a subsidiary in 2022. In 2023, the Company established a manufacturing unit in Pune. In 2024, the Manesar unit in Haryana became operational with 2 SMT lines. The new plant of 88,500 sq ft has been made operational with 4 SMT line. The new Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Plant has been set up at Pune and new plastic moulding facilities at various parts of South India.