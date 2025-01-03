₹8,729.95
(6.6)(0.07%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹8,723.7
Prev. Close
₹8,723.35
Market Cap.
₹16,08,132.8
Div Yield
2.36
PE
20.85
PB
20.85
₹8,710.9
₹8,817.15
Performance
One Week (%)
-0.93
One Month (%)
-4.49
One Year (%)
8.71
YTD (%)
1.87
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.15
599.75
590
62,89,671
Vedanta Ltd
458.25
465.5
449.1
88,12,785
Tata Steel Ltd
138.36
139.73
137.84
2,33,44,893
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.17
115.9
113.5
94,53,150
National Aluminium Company Ltd
208
218.18
207
1,29,05,967
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
469.15
472.5
450.85
23,11,709
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd
3,200.35
3,220
3,165.35
21,680
Hindustan Copper Ltd
250.23
256.68
248.56
35,73,778
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,564.6
2,619
2,556.6
9,32,296
JSW Steel Ltd
915.05
924.7
908.5
26,91,485
Welspun Corp Ltd
814.35
835
805
19,36,457
NMDC Ltd
67.66
68.59
67.45
1,99,58,548
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
1,616.75
1,624.95
1,590
5,67,480
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
957.85
962.1
939.3
17,01,683
Jindal Stainless Ltd
677.6
691
675.4
7,15,559
