Nifty Metal

Nifty Metal SHARE PRICE

8,729.95

(6.6)negative-bottom arrow(0.07%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

8,723.7

Prev. Close

8,723.35

Market Cap.

16,08,132.8

Div Yield

2.36

PE

20.85

PB

20.85

8,710.9

8,817.15

Performance

One Week (%)

-0.93

One Month (%)

-4.49

One Year (%)

8.71

YTD (%)

1.87

Nifty Metal LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Hindalco Industries Ltd

591.15

599.75

590

62,89,671

Vedanta Ltd

458.25

465.5

449.1

88,12,785

Tata Steel Ltd

138.36

139.73

137.84

2,33,44,893

Steel Authority of India Ltd

114.17

115.9

113.5

94,53,150

National Aluminium Company Ltd

208

218.18

207

1,29,05,967

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

469.15

472.5

450.85

23,11,709

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

3,200.35

3,220

3,165.35

21,680

Hindustan Copper Ltd

250.23

256.68

248.56

35,73,778

Adani Enterprises Ltd

2,564.6

2,619

2,556.6

9,32,296

JSW Steel Ltd

915.05

924.7

908.5

26,91,485

Welspun Corp Ltd

814.35

835

805

19,36,457

NMDC Ltd

67.66

68.59

67.45

1,99,58,548

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

1,616.75

1,624.95

1,590

5,67,480

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

957.85

962.1

939.3

17,01,683

Jindal Stainless Ltd

677.6

691

675.4

7,15,559

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Share Price

