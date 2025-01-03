iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty200 Quality 30

Nifty200 Qual 30 SHARE PRICE

21,100.09

(-75.2)negative-bottom arrow(-0.35%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

21,221.94

Prev. Close

21,175.3

Market Cap.

72,01,474.47

Div Yield

1.85

PE

31.12

PB

31.12

21,047.59

21,222.4

Performance

One Week (%)

2

One Month (%)

-1.12

One Year (%)

14.59

YTD (%)

13.02

Nifty200 Qual 30 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,335.95

2,348.95

2,322.15

13,54,820

Britannia Industries Ltd

4,834.1

4,859.45

4,785.75

3,41,769

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,821.25

2,833.5

2,781.15

6,69,796

Nestle India Ltd

2,232.7

2,237.95

2,198.05

10,11,390

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

4,243.1

4,299.8

4,162.45

12,69,535

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,406.25

2,414.6

2,364.8

12,74,065

ITC Ltd

481.6

491

479.85

3,70,71,367

Cummins India Ltd

3,216.9

3,299

3,200

7,20,211

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.4

299.15

294.35

48,05,616

Bharat Electronics Ltd

291.95

297.25

291.5

81,61,958

Tata Elxsi Ltd

6,647.55

6,759.8

6,607

2,27,201

Infosys Ltd

1,938.75

1,952.95

1,922

62,17,298

Pidilite Industries Ltd

2,932.35

2,959.6

2,909.1

5,61,902

Havells India Ltd

1,700

1,721.2

1,690.3

4,82,126

Dabur India Ltd

524.9

529

514.05

38,13,848

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

4,099.9

4,179.95

4,092.3

17,90,840

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,946.65

1,992.1

1,941

28,52,748

Coal India Ltd

393.65

399.3

389.5

71,18,067

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,206

4,270.05

4,197

8,52,557

Page Industries Ltd

47,941.2

48,594.95

47,766

18,525

Marico Ltd

660.95

663.65

647.65

17,51,987

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12,518.05

12,798.85

12,430.25

1,12,992

LTIMindtree Ltd

5,733.4

5,780

5,700

2,85,415

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,405.95

6,527.85

6,311.7

2,46,176

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

441.35

453.4

423.4

99,60,678

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,224.65

4,310

4,160.8

4,76,488

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

796.3

804.5

791

8,59,724

Polycab India Ltd

7,208

7,438

7,169.7

2,09,814

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,965.7

9,109.95

8,945

3,37,700

KPIT Technologies Ltd

1,449.95

1,493.95

1,444

8,54,926

