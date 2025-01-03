₹21,100.09
(-75.2)(-0.35%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹21,221.94
Prev. Close
₹21,175.3
Market Cap.
₹72,01,474.47
Div Yield
1.85
PE
31.12
PB
31.12
₹21,047.59
₹21,222.4
Performance
One Week (%)
2
One Month (%)
-1.12
One Year (%)
14.59
YTD (%)
13.02
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,335.95
2,348.95
2,322.15
13,54,820
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,834.1
4,859.45
4,785.75
3,41,769
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,821.25
2,833.5
2,781.15
6,69,796
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.7
2,237.95
2,198.05
10,11,390
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,243.1
4,299.8
4,162.45
12,69,535
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,406.25
2,414.6
2,364.8
12,74,065
ITC Ltd
481.6
491
479.85
3,70,71,367
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.4
299.15
294.35
48,05,616
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.25
291.5
81,61,958
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6,647.55
6,759.8
6,607
2,27,201
Infosys Ltd
1,938.75
1,952.95
1,922
62,17,298
Pidilite Industries Ltd
2,932.35
2,959.6
2,909.1
5,61,902
Havells India Ltd
1,700
1,721.2
1,690.3
4,82,126
Dabur India Ltd
524.9
529
514.05
38,13,848
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.9
4,179.95
4,092.3
17,90,840
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,946.65
1,992.1
1,941
28,52,748
Coal India Ltd
393.65
399.3
389.5
71,18,067
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,206
4,270.05
4,197
8,52,557
Page Industries Ltd
47,941.2
48,594.95
47,766
18,525
Marico Ltd
660.95
663.65
647.65
17,51,987
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,518.05
12,798.85
12,430.25
1,12,992
LTIMindtree Ltd
5,733.4
5,780
5,700
2,85,415
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,405.95
6,527.85
6,311.7
2,46,176
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
441.35
453.4
423.4
99,60,678
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,224.65
4,310
4,160.8
4,76,488
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
796.3
804.5
791
8,59,724
Polycab India Ltd
7,208
7,438
7,169.7
2,09,814
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
9,109.95
8,945
3,37,700
KPIT Technologies Ltd
1,449.95
1,493.95
1,444
8,54,926
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.