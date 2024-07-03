iifl-logo-icon 1
KPIT Technologies Ltd Share Price

1,448.85
(-0.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:44:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,454.65
  • Day's High1,465.9
  • 52 Wk High1,928.7
  • Prev. Close1,449.95
  • Day's Low1,448
  • 52 Wk Low 1,283.25
  • Turnover (lac)1,960.93
  • P/E105.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value67.21
  • EPS13.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39,719.33
  • Div. Yield0.46
  • Open1,442
  • Day's High1,458.85
  • Spot1,452.2
  • Prev. Close1,433.3
  • Day's Low1,427.5
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot400
  • OI(Chg %)-44,400 (-4.82%)
  • Roll Over%6.81
  • Roll Cost0.06
  • Traded Vol.8,91,600 (11.56%)
KPIT Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,454.65

Prev. Close

1,449.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1,960.93

Day's High

1,465.9

Day's Low

1,448

52 Week's High

1,928.7

52 Week's Low

1,283.25

Book Value

67.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39,719.33

P/E

105.95

EPS

13.68

Divi. Yield

0.46

KPIT Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.6

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

KPIT Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

KPIT Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:03 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.46%

Non-Promoter- 38.45%

Institutions: 38.45%

Non-Institutions: 21.10%

Custodian: 0.96%

Share Price

KPIT Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

271.22

270.35

270.02

269.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,330.83

1,113.38

948.83

779.22

Net Worth

1,602.05

1,383.73

1,218.85

1,048.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1,180.98

802.84

955.25

yoy growth (%)

47.09

-15.95

Raw materials

0

-0.05

-0.12

As % of sales

0

0

0.01

Employee costs

-704.8

-487.56

-532.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

276.57

96.14

201.03

Depreciation

-81.57

-91.11

-83.7

Tax paid

-38.45

-5.82

-18.93

Working capital

63.02

34.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

47.09

-15.95

Op profit growth

63.6

-35.55

EBIT growth

174.29

-51.52

Net profit growth

154.6

-47.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,871.54

3,365.04

2,432.39

2,035.74

2,156.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,871.54

3,365.04

2,432.39

2,035.74

2,156.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

60.27

42.59

45.01

20.91

28.32

KPIT Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KPIT Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S B Ravi Pandit

Managing Director & CEO

Kishor Patil

President & Joint MD

Sachin Tikekar

Whole Time Director & CTO

Anup Sable

Whole-time Director

Chinmay Pandit

Independent Director

Anant J Talaulicar

Independent Director

B V R Subbu

Independent Director

Alberto Sangiovanni Vincentelli

Independent Director

Bhavna Doshi

Independent Director

Rajiv Lal

Independent Director

Srinath Batni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KPIT Technologies Ltd

Summary

KPIT Technologies Limited is a global partner to the automotive and Mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles and reality. It is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. With 11000+ automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates its clients implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. The Company has a footprint worldwide with engineering centres in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand and India.KPIT Technologies Limited (Formerly known as KPIT Engineering Limited) was incorporated on January 08, 2018. The Company received Certificate from the Registrar of Companies for change in its name from KPIT Engineering Limited to KPIT Technologies Limited with effect from March 13, 2019. As on March 31, 2019, the Company had 11 subsidiaries and 1 associate company.During the year 2018-19, the Company incorporated subsidiaries in Singapore and USA for expanding its operations. Further, as a result of demerger, the subsidiaries of KPIT Technologies Limited (renamed as Birlasoft Limited) incorporated in Japan, UK & USA became subsidiaries of KPIT Engineering Limited (renamed as KPIT Technologies Limited).During the year 2018-19, the Company received the Order from Mumbai Bench of Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Birlasoft (
Company FAQs

What is the KPIT Technologies Ltd share price today?

The KPIT Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1448.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of KPIT Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KPIT Technologies Ltd is ₹39719.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KPIT Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KPIT Technologies Ltd is 105.95 and 23.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KPIT Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KPIT Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KPIT Technologies Ltd is ₹1283.25 and ₹1928.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KPIT Technologies Ltd?

KPIT Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.87%, 3 Years at 33.59%, 1 Year at -0.87%, 6 Month at -15.76%, 3 Month at -13.49% and 1 Month at 1.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KPIT Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KPIT Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.47 %
Institutions - 38.45 %
Public - 21.11 %

