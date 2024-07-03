Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,454.65
Prev. Close₹1,449.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,960.93
Day's High₹1,465.9
Day's Low₹1,448
52 Week's High₹1,928.7
52 Week's Low₹1,283.25
Book Value₹67.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39,719.33
P/E105.95
EPS13.68
Divi. Yield0.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
271.22
270.35
270.02
269.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,330.83
1,113.38
948.83
779.22
Net Worth
1,602.05
1,383.73
1,218.85
1,048.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
1,180.98
802.84
955.25
yoy growth (%)
47.09
-15.95
Raw materials
0
-0.05
-0.12
As % of sales
0
0
0.01
Employee costs
-704.8
-487.56
-532.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
276.57
96.14
201.03
Depreciation
-81.57
-91.11
-83.7
Tax paid
-38.45
-5.82
-18.93
Working capital
63.02
34.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.09
-15.95
Op profit growth
63.6
-35.55
EBIT growth
174.29
-51.52
Net profit growth
154.6
-47.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,871.54
3,365.04
2,432.39
2,035.74
2,156.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,871.54
3,365.04
2,432.39
2,035.74
2,156.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
60.27
42.59
45.01
20.91
28.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S B Ravi Pandit
Managing Director & CEO
Kishor Patil
President & Joint MD
Sachin Tikekar
Whole Time Director & CTO
Anup Sable
Whole-time Director
Chinmay Pandit
Independent Director
Anant J Talaulicar
Independent Director
B V R Subbu
Independent Director
Alberto Sangiovanni Vincentelli
Independent Director
Bhavna Doshi
Independent Director
Rajiv Lal
Independent Director
Srinath Batni
Reports by KPIT Technologies Ltd
Summary
KPIT Technologies Limited is a global partner to the automotive and Mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles and reality. It is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. With 11000+ automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates its clients implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. The Company has a footprint worldwide with engineering centres in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand and India.KPIT Technologies Limited (Formerly known as KPIT Engineering Limited) was incorporated on January 08, 2018. The Company received Certificate from the Registrar of Companies for change in its name from KPIT Engineering Limited to KPIT Technologies Limited with effect from March 13, 2019. As on March 31, 2019, the Company had 11 subsidiaries and 1 associate company.During the year 2018-19, the Company incorporated subsidiaries in Singapore and USA for expanding its operations. Further, as a result of demerger, the subsidiaries of KPIT Technologies Limited (renamed as Birlasoft Limited) incorporated in Japan, UK & USA became subsidiaries of KPIT Engineering Limited (renamed as KPIT Technologies Limited).During the year 2018-19, the Company received the Order from Mumbai Bench of Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Birlasoft (
The KPIT Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1448.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KPIT Technologies Ltd is ₹39719.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KPIT Technologies Ltd is 105.95 and 23.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KPIT Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KPIT Technologies Ltd is ₹1283.25 and ₹1928.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KPIT Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.87%, 3 Years at 33.59%, 1 Year at -0.87%, 6 Month at -15.76%, 3 Month at -13.49% and 1 Month at 1.35%.
