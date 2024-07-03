Summary

KPIT Technologies Limited is a global partner to the automotive and Mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles and reality. It is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. With 11000+ automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates its clients implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. The Company has a footprint worldwide with engineering centres in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand and India.KPIT Technologies Limited (Formerly known as KPIT Engineering Limited) was incorporated on January 08, 2018. The Company received Certificate from the Registrar of Companies for change in its name from KPIT Engineering Limited to KPIT Technologies Limited with effect from March 13, 2019. As on March 31, 2019, the Company had 11 subsidiaries and 1 associate company.During the year 2018-19, the Company incorporated subsidiaries in Singapore and USA for expanding its operations. Further, as a result of demerger, the subsidiaries of KPIT Technologies Limited (renamed as Birlasoft Limited) incorporated in Japan, UK & USA became subsidiaries of KPIT Engineering Limited (renamed as KPIT Technologies Limited).During the year 2018-19, the Company received the Order from Mumbai Bench of Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Birlasoft (

