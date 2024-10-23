|Purpose
|KPIT Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 23 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 23, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 23, 2024 - Results Disclosure under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Approval for Fund Raising. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)
|24 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|KPIT Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 24 2024 inter alia to consider and approve: The un-audited financial results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 24, 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
|29 Apr 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|KPIT Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the Listing Regulations ) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday April 29 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. KPIT Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, Scheduled to be held on Monday, April 29, 2024, may consider & recommend final dividend, if any, subject to declaration of the same by Members in ensuing Annual General meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.04.2024) Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On April 29 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
|30 Jan 2024
|22 Dec 2023
|KPIT Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on January 30 2024 to approve unaudited financial results for quarter and nine-months ended December 31 2023 Trading window will be closed from Jan 01, 2024 and shall be opened 48 hours after declaration of un-audited financial results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 KPIT Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - Consideration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24, if approved by the Board of Directors. KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 30 Jan 2024 to consider Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
