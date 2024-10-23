Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

KPIT Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 23 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 23, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 23, 2024 - Results Disclosure under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Approval for Fund Raising. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 27 Jun 2024

KPIT Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 24 2024 inter alia to consider and approve: The un-audited financial results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 24, 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 27 Mar 2024

KPIT Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the Listing Regulations ) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday April 29 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. KPIT Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting - Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, Scheduled to be held on Monday, April 29, 2024, may consider & recommend final dividend, if any, subject to declaration of the same by Members in ensuing Annual General meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.04.2024) Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On April 29 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 22 Dec 2023