KPIT Technologies Ltd Option Chain

KPIT Technologies Ltd Option Chain

1,361.2
(-4.82%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
8000%₹2915.05%1,160--
--1,200₹0.05-66.66%2,8000%
--1,240₹0.250%2,0000%
--1,260₹0.05-75%84,000-1.86%
--1,280₹0.05-87.5%20,8000%
6,8000%₹119.8-51.46%1,300₹0.05-85.71%36,800-14.01%
--1,320₹0.05-85.71%40,000-2.91%
--1,340₹0.05-87.5%26,800-25.55%
4,8000%₹1500%1,360₹0.05-91.66%32,000-22.33%
31,200-11.36%₹59.38.6%1,380₹0.05-93.75%78,400-7.98%
64,400-11.04%₹4533.72%1,400₹0.05-94.44%1,90,000-5.56%
32,400-28.94%₹2768.75%1,420₹0.05-98.46%62,800-20.70%
86,400-0.46%₹14124%1,440₹2-84%71,600-35.61%
49,600-29.14%₹0.5-79.16%1,460₹9.15-72.84%54,800-40.94%
66,400-45.03%₹0.05-83.33%1,480₹25.95-48.1%71,200-67.63%
1,17,600-20.54%₹0.1-60%1,500₹63-5.75%99,200-3.12%
66,000-18.71%₹0.05-75%1,520₹68-21.97%32,800-5.74%
1,26,000-20.05%₹0.05-50%1,540₹89-19.34%64,000-5.88%
1,60,000-1.23%₹0.05-50%1,560₹112.55-11.76%28,000-4.10%
56,400-2.08%₹0.050%1,580₹159-0.62%3,2000%
2,03,200-3.78%₹0.050%1,600₹160.5-10.33%12,800-13.51%
46,400-13.43%₹0.05-66.66%1,620₹89.60%4000%
71,200-7.77%₹0.050%1,640₹206.25102.1%8000%
15,6000%₹0.05-50%1,660₹140.40%4000%
1,00,4000%₹0.050%1,680₹1450%3,6000%
23,200-1.69%₹0.050%1,720₹284.050%1,2000%
4000%₹0.050%1,760--

KPIT Technologi.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

