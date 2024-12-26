Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|8000%
|₹2915.05%
|1,160
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,200
|₹0.05-66.66%
|2,8000%
|-
|-
|1,240
|₹0.250%
|2,0000%
|-
|-
|1,260
|₹0.05-75%
|84,000-1.86%
|-
|-
|1,280
|₹0.05-87.5%
|20,8000%
|6,8000%
|₹119.8-51.46%
|1,300
|₹0.05-85.71%
|36,800-14.01%
|-
|-
|1,320
|₹0.05-85.71%
|40,000-2.91%
|-
|-
|1,340
|₹0.05-87.5%
|26,800-25.55%
|4,8000%
|₹1500%
|1,360
|₹0.05-91.66%
|32,000-22.33%
|31,200-11.36%
|₹59.38.6%
|1,380
|₹0.05-93.75%
|78,400-7.98%
|64,400-11.04%
|₹4533.72%
|1,400
|₹0.05-94.44%
|1,90,000-5.56%
|32,400-28.94%
|₹2768.75%
|1,420
|₹0.05-98.46%
|62,800-20.70%
|86,400-0.46%
|₹14124%
|1,440
|₹2-84%
|71,600-35.61%
|49,600-29.14%
|₹0.5-79.16%
|1,460
|₹9.15-72.84%
|54,800-40.94%
|66,400-45.03%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|1,480
|₹25.95-48.1%
|71,200-67.63%
|1,17,600-20.54%
|₹0.1-60%
|1,500
|₹63-5.75%
|99,200-3.12%
|66,000-18.71%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,520
|₹68-21.97%
|32,800-5.74%
|1,26,000-20.05%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,540
|₹89-19.34%
|64,000-5.88%
|1,60,000-1.23%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,560
|₹112.55-11.76%
|28,000-4.10%
|56,400-2.08%
|₹0.050%
|1,580
|₹159-0.62%
|3,2000%
|2,03,200-3.78%
|₹0.050%
|1,600
|₹160.5-10.33%
|12,800-13.51%
|46,400-13.43%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,620
|₹89.60%
|4000%
|71,200-7.77%
|₹0.050%
|1,640
|₹206.25102.1%
|8000%
|15,6000%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,660
|₹140.40%
|4000%
|1,00,4000%
|₹0.050%
|1,680
|₹1450%
|3,6000%
|23,200-1.69%
|₹0.050%
|1,720
|₹284.050%
|1,2000%
|4000%
|₹0.050%
|1,760
|-
|-
No Record Found
