iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

KPIT Technologies Shares Fall 3% After Q3 Profit Drops 21%

29 Jan 2026 , 01:06 PM

KPIT Technologies Ltd shares declined as much as 3.84 percent on Thursday as of 1:03 PM, January 29, following the company’s December quarter results. Net profit for the December quarter declined 21 percent on a sequential basis to ₹133 crore, compared with ₹169 crore in the September quarter.

The company said profitability during the quarter was impacted by a one time expense of ₹59.7 crore related to the new labour code. KPIT Technologies said that adjusted for the one time impact, profitability would have been higher on a quarter on quarter basis.

Revenue for the quarter increased 1.9 percent sequentially to ₹1,617 crore. Earnings Before Interest and Tax declined 4.5 percent from the previous quarter to ₹234 crore, compared with ₹246 crore reported in the September quarter. EBIT margin for the quarter narrowed by 100 basis points to 14.5 percent from 15.5 percent in the preceding quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • KPIT Technologies
  • KPIT Technologies Ltd
  • Stock Market today
  • stocks to watch
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

GE Vernova T&D jumps ~9% on posting robust Q3 numbers

GE Vernova T&D jumps ~9% on posting robust Q3 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:57 PM
Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Revenue Rises to ₹1,849 Crore, EBITDA Up 32%

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Revenue Rises to ₹1,849 Crore, EBITDA Up 32%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:52 PM
Sansera Engineering to Form JV with Japan’s Nichidai for Precision Auto Components

Sansera Engineering to Form JV with Japan’s Nichidai for Precision Auto Components

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:14 PM
Maharashtra Seamless Q3 net profit up 31% y-o-y

Maharashtra Seamless Q3 net profit up 31% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:06 PM
KPIT Technologies Shares Fall 3% After Q3 Profit Drops 21%

KPIT Technologies Shares Fall 3% After Q3 Profit Drops 21%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:06 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.