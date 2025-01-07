iifl-logo-icon 1
KPIT Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,468
(1.12%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1,180.98

802.84

955.25

yoy growth (%)

47.09

-15.95

Raw materials

0

-0.05

-0.12

As % of sales

0

0

0.01

Employee costs

-704.8

-487.56

-532.49

As % of sales

59.67

60.72

55.74

Other costs

-184.44

-136.91

-145.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.61

17.05

15.28

Operating profit

291.73

178.31

276.66

OPM

24.7

22.2

28.96

Depreciation

-81.57

-91.11

-83.7

Interest expense

-10.85

-8.64

-15.11

Other income

77.27

17.59

23.18

Profit before tax

276.57

96.14

201.03

Taxes

-38.45

-5.82

-18.93

Tax rate

-13.9

-6.05

-9.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

238.12

90.32

182.1

Exceptional items

0

3.2

-3.65

Net profit

238.12

93.52

178.44

yoy growth (%)

154.6

-47.58

NPM

20.16

11.64

18.68

