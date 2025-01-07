Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
1,180.98
802.84
955.25
yoy growth (%)
47.09
-15.95
Raw materials
0
-0.05
-0.12
As % of sales
0
0
0.01
Employee costs
-704.8
-487.56
-532.49
As % of sales
59.67
60.72
55.74
Other costs
-184.44
-136.91
-145.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.61
17.05
15.28
Operating profit
291.73
178.31
276.66
OPM
24.7
22.2
28.96
Depreciation
-81.57
-91.11
-83.7
Interest expense
-10.85
-8.64
-15.11
Other income
77.27
17.59
23.18
Profit before tax
276.57
96.14
201.03
Taxes
-38.45
-5.82
-18.93
Tax rate
-13.9
-6.05
-9.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
238.12
90.32
182.1
Exceptional items
0
3.2
-3.65
Net profit
238.12
93.52
178.44
yoy growth (%)
154.6
-47.58
NPM
20.16
11.64
18.68
