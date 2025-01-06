KPIT Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
276.57
96.14
201.03
Depreciation
-81.57
-91.11
-83.7
Tax paid
-38.45
-5.82
-18.93
Working capital
63.02
34.59
Other operating items
Operating
219.56
33.8
Capital expenditure
52.8
9.4
Free cash flow
272.37
43.2
Equity raised
1,490.91
1,349.04
Investing
146.27
117.94
Financing
139.34
93.9
Dividends paid
0
0
26.89
Net in cash
2,048.89
1,604.08
