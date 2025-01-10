KPIT Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
271.22
270.35
270.02
269.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,330.83
1,113.38
948.83
779.22
Net Worth
1,602.05
1,383.73
1,218.85
1,048.26
Minority Interest
Debt
67.87
56.74
82.08
59.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.11
0.48
5.05
4.8
Total Liabilities
1,680.03
1,440.95
1,305.98
1,112.9
Fixed Assets
312.03
311.89
299.84
291.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,039.99
844.33
549.6
403.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
43.45
56.17
64.95
50.11
Networking Capital
162.25
133.6
-56.54
59.47
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
349.47
355.46
233.17
163.71
Debtor Days
72.06
74.42
Other Current Assets
295.52
159.02
133.57
107.42
Sundry Creditors
-95.57
-56.99
-61.64
-50.68
Creditor Days
19.05
23.04
Other Current Liabilities
-387.17
-323.89
-361.64
-160.98
Cash
122.3
94.96
448.14
308.67
Total Assets
1,680.02
1,440.95
1,305.99
1,112.91
