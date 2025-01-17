Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.48
-5.58
Op profit growth
42.78
6.03
EBIT growth
91.71
-9.62
Net profit growth
87.65
-0.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.02
15.08
13.43
EBIT margin
14.95
9.31
9.73
Net profit margin
11.27
7.17
6.79
RoCE
24.22
14
RoNW
5.44
3.23
RoA
4.56
2.69
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.23
5.47
5.5
Dividend per share
3.1
1.5
1
Cash EPS
5.72
0.48
1.43
Book value per share
48.49
44.85
39.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
58.74
32.35
6.42
P/CEPS
104.94
367.35
24.66
P/B
12.39
3.94
0.9
EV/EBIDTA
32.7
13.56
2.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-19.83
-17.69
-17.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
51
67.86
Inventory days
0
1.03
Creditor days
-29.36
-23.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-18.75
-10.99
-10.59
Net debt / equity
-0.5
-0.39
-0.16
Net debt / op. profit
-1.51
-1.53
-0.61
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-0.39
Employee costs
-66.21
-65.89
-66.26
Other costs
-15.75
-19.01
-19.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.