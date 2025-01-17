iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KPIT Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

1,314.65
(-0.39%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KPIT Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.48

-5.58

Op profit growth

42.78

6.03

EBIT growth

91.71

-9.62

Net profit growth

87.65

-0.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.02

15.08

13.43

EBIT margin

14.95

9.31

9.73

Net profit margin

11.27

7.17

6.79

RoCE

24.22

14

RoNW

5.44

3.23

RoA

4.56

2.69

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.23

5.47

5.5

Dividend per share

3.1

1.5

1

Cash EPS

5.72

0.48

1.43

Book value per share

48.49

44.85

39.01

Valuation ratios

P/E

58.74

32.35

6.42

P/CEPS

104.94

367.35

24.66

P/B

12.39

3.94

0.9

EV/EBIDTA

32.7

13.56

2.48

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-19.83

-17.69

-17.79

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

51

67.86

Inventory days

0

1.03

Creditor days

-29.36

-23.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-18.75

-10.99

-10.59

Net debt / equity

-0.5

-0.39

-0.16

Net debt / op. profit

-1.51

-1.53

-0.61

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-0.39

Employee costs

-66.21

-65.89

-66.26

Other costs

-15.75

-19.01

-19.9

KPIT Technologi. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR KPIT Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.