KPIT Tech Q4 Profit Jumps 31%

KPIT Technologies has not issued any revenue or margin guidance for FY 2026, as noted in its recent investor presentation. The company aims to enhance productivity through the utilization of AI technology, move more revenue into fixed-price contracts, and lower average costs through pyramid optimization.

KPIT Technologies is upbeat about its medium-term growth trajectory, backed by robust strategic deal wins and the likelihood of acquiring specialist firms. Net profit during the March quarter increased by 31% on a quarter-on-quarter basis to ₹244.7 crore. Revenue for Q4 expanded by 3.4% sequentially to ₹1,528 crore.

Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) went up by 4.4% quarter-on-quarter to ₹265 crore in Q4 FY24. The March quarter EBIT margin increased 10 basis points to 17.3%, while in the December quarter, the EBIT margin was at 17.2%. In the financial year ending, the EBIT margin of 21.05% remained in line with the earlier-revised company guidance.

An interim dividend of ₹6 per share has been recommended by the Board of Directors for approval by the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders within the required statutory time frame on approval. The Board of the company has also approved the merger of its wholly-owned subsidiary, PathPartner Technology Pvt. Ltd., with KPIT Technologies. The merger seeks to enhance the company’s direct access to capital, financial flexibility, and joining of technical expertise to facilitate future growth initiatives.

KPIT Technologies has announced a collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India to drive the development of software-defined vehicles, a crucial step in elevating automotive technology.