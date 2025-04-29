iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

KPIT Tech Q4 Profit Jumps 31%

29 Apr 2025 , 12:04 AM

KPIT Technologies has not issued any revenue or margin guidance for FY 2026, as noted in its recent investor presentation. The company aims to enhance productivity through the utilization of AI technology, move more revenue into fixed-price contracts, and lower average costs through pyramid optimization.

KPIT Technologies is upbeat about its medium-term growth trajectory, backed by robust strategic deal wins and the likelihood of acquiring specialist firms. Net profit during the March quarter increased by 31% on a quarter-on-quarter basis to ₹244.7 crore. Revenue for Q4 expanded by 3.4% sequentially to ₹1,528 crore.

Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) went up by 4.4% quarter-on-quarter to ₹265 crore in Q4 FY24. The March quarter EBIT margin increased 10 basis points to 17.3%, while in the December quarter, the EBIT margin was at 17.2%. In the financial year ending, the EBIT margin of 21.05% remained in line with the earlier-revised company guidance.

An interim dividend of ₹6 per share has been recommended by the Board of Directors for approval by the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders within the required statutory time frame on approval. The Board of the company has also approved the merger of its wholly-owned subsidiary, PathPartner Technology Pvt. Ltd., with KPIT Technologies. The merger seeks to enhance the company’s direct access to capital, financial flexibility, and joining of technical expertise to facilitate future growth initiatives.

KPIT Technologies has announced a collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India to drive the development of software-defined vehicles, a crucial step in elevating automotive technology.

Related Tags

  • earnings
  • KPIT Tech
  • KPIT Technologies
  • KPIT Technologies Ltd
  • Q4 News
  • Q4 Profit
  • Q4 result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Castrol India Q1 Profit Rises 8% to ₹234 Crore

Castrol India Q1 Profit Rises 8% to ₹234 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Apr 2025|12:56 PM
Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Chandigarh and Patna

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Chandigarh and Patna

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Apr 2025|12:40 PM
AWL Agri Q4 Profit Rises 21%

AWL Agri Q4 Profit Rises 21%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Apr 2025|11:48 AM
Indices may open flat on April 29, 2025

Indices may open flat on April 29, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Apr 2025|09:10 AM
ED conducts search & seizure at Gensol Engineering offices

ED conducts search & seizure at Gensol Engineering offices

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Apr 2025|08:39 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.