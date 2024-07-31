|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|AGM 27/08/2024 Please find enclosed copies of newspaper publication giving details of 7th Annual General Meeting, cut-off date and E-voting information. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024) Please find enclosed summary of proceedings of 7th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
