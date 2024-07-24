Recommendation of Final Dividend at Rs. 4.60/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (46%) for FY 2023-24, subject to declaration of the same by members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held within the stipulated timeline as per the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder. The dividend, if declared by the members at the AGM will be paid within the statutory timeline as per the Companies Act, 2013 & the Rules made thereunder Please find enclosed details of Record date for payment of Final Dividend FY 2023-24 if approved by shareholders at ensuing AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)