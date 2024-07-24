iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KPIT Technologies Ltd Dividend

1,322.7
(-1.45%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

KPIT Technologi. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 Apr 20249 Aug 20249 Aug 20244.646Final
Recommendation of Final Dividend at Rs. 4.60/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (46%) for FY 2023-24, subject to declaration of the same by members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held within the stipulated timeline as per the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder. The dividend, if declared by the members at the AGM will be paid within the statutory timeline as per the Companies Act, 2013 & the Rules made thereunder Please find enclosed details of Record date for payment of Final Dividend FY 2023-24 if approved by shareholders at ensuing AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
Dividend30 Jan 20249 Feb 20249 Feb 20242.121Interim
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 30, 2024

KPIT Technologi.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KPIT Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.