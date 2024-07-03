iifl-logo-icon 1
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Share Price

12,203.05
(-2.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:54:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12,444
  • Day's High12,560
  • 52 Wk High13,220
  • Prev. Close12,518.05
  • Day's Low12,203
  • 52 Wk Low 4,291
  • Turnover (lac)2,699.8
  • P/E49.13
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value831.31
  • EPS254.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,05,945.87
  • Div. Yield1.91
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

12,444

Prev. Close

12,518.05

Turnover(Lac.)

2,699.8

Day's High

12,560

Day's Low

12,203

52 Week's High

13,220

52 Week's Low

4,291

Book Value

831.31

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,05,945.87

P/E

49.13

EPS

254.82

Divi. Yield

1.91

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 240

Record Date: 07 May, 2024

12 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jun, 2024

12 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Oracle Financial Services’ Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Services’ Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

25 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.

Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

25 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:16 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.68%

Foreign: 72.68%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 17.65%

Institutions: 17.64%

Non-Institutions: 9.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.61

43.2

43.12

43.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,140.87

5,962.22

5,759.34

5,602.96

Net Worth

6,184.48

6,005.42

5,802.46

5,645.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,896.13

3,645.21

3,525.5

3,861.72

yoy growth (%)

6.88

3.39

-8.7

3.35

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1,454.55

-1,244.32

-1,190.92

-1,858.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,376.15

2,187.88

2,008.57

1,486.91

Depreciation

-67.98

-80.2

-83.17

-57.35

Tax paid

-564.94

-548.59

-425.92

-480.92

Working capital

132.42

148.8

1,493.47

1,153.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.88

3.39

-8.7

3.35

Op profit growth

1.62

11.69

32.62

6.29

EBIT growth

8.51

8.73

35.62

1.4

Net profit growth

10.48

3.57

57.32

-21.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,373

5,698.31

5,221.46

4,983.94

4,861.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,373

5,698.31

5,221.46

4,983.94

4,861.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

342.2

191.84

134.34

131.97

177.34

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Harinderjit Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Onkarnath Banerjee

Chairperson

Sridhar Srinivasan

Non Executive Director

Kimberly Woolley

Non Executive Director

Yong Meng Kau

Non Executive Director

Vincent Secondo Grelli

Independent Director

Jane Murphy

Managing Director & CEO

Makarand Padalkar

Non Executive Director

GOPALA RAMANAN BALASUBRAMANIAN

Independent Director

Mrugank Paranjape

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

Summary

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (OFSSL), majority owned subsidiary of Oracle Corporation, is a world leader in providing Financial Technology Solutions across Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Risk and Finance, Financial Crime and Compliance Management. Company is helping the customers to deliver better financial services; financial services that empowers them, drive vibrant economies, make institutions more resilient, and help them to keep safe from financial crime.The Company offer financial institutions the worlds most comprehensive and modern, cloud-ready banking applications and a technology footprint that addresses their complex IT and business requirements. Their solutions are built on an agile and adaptive architecture, with innovation built-in for faster business outcomes flexibility in the choice of cloud or on-premise deployment based on customer preference. It has a services business comprising bespoke consulting services business and the business process outsourcing services.The Company was incorporated in September 27, 1989 as Citicorp Information Technology Industries Ltd. (CITIL). The Company addresses the entire financial services space through a comprehensive portfolio of products, IT services, consulting and knowledge process outsourcing services. With the experience of delivering value-based IT solutions to over 810 financial institutions across 130 countries. OFSSL has 14 development centers across India, Singapore and the USA. The Company has
Company FAQs

What is the Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd share price today?

The Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12203.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is ₹105945.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is 49.13 and 20.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is ₹4291 and ₹13220 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd?

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.73%, 3 Years at 46.02%, 1 Year at 188.61%, 6 Month at 20.01%, 3 Month at 12.03% and 1 Month at -0.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.69 %
Institutions - 17.64 %
Public - 9.67 %

