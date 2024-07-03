Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹12,444
Prev. Close₹12,518.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,699.8
Day's High₹12,560
Day's Low₹12,203
52 Week's High₹13,220
52 Week's Low₹4,291
Book Value₹831.31
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,05,945.87
P/E49.13
EPS254.82
Divi. Yield1.91
The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.Read More
EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.61
43.2
43.12
43.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,140.87
5,962.22
5,759.34
5,602.96
Net Worth
6,184.48
6,005.42
5,802.46
5,645.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,896.13
3,645.21
3,525.5
3,861.72
yoy growth (%)
6.88
3.39
-8.7
3.35
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1,454.55
-1,244.32
-1,190.92
-1,858.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,376.15
2,187.88
2,008.57
1,486.91
Depreciation
-67.98
-80.2
-83.17
-57.35
Tax paid
-564.94
-548.59
-425.92
-480.92
Working capital
132.42
148.8
1,493.47
1,153.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.88
3.39
-8.7
3.35
Op profit growth
1.62
11.69
32.62
6.29
EBIT growth
8.51
8.73
35.62
1.4
Net profit growth
10.48
3.57
57.32
-21.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,373
5,698.31
5,221.46
4,983.94
4,861.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,373
5,698.31
5,221.46
4,983.94
4,861.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
342.2
191.84
134.34
131.97
177.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Harinderjit Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Onkarnath Banerjee
Chairperson
Sridhar Srinivasan
Non Executive Director
Kimberly Woolley
Non Executive Director
Yong Meng Kau
Non Executive Director
Vincent Secondo Grelli
Independent Director
Jane Murphy
Managing Director & CEO
Makarand Padalkar
Non Executive Director
GOPALA RAMANAN BALASUBRAMANIAN
Independent Director
Mrugank Paranjape
Reports by Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
Summary
Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (OFSSL), majority owned subsidiary of Oracle Corporation, is a world leader in providing Financial Technology Solutions across Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Risk and Finance, Financial Crime and Compliance Management. Company is helping the customers to deliver better financial services; financial services that empowers them, drive vibrant economies, make institutions more resilient, and help them to keep safe from financial crime.The Company offer financial institutions the worlds most comprehensive and modern, cloud-ready banking applications and a technology footprint that addresses their complex IT and business requirements. Their solutions are built on an agile and adaptive architecture, with innovation built-in for faster business outcomes flexibility in the choice of cloud or on-premise deployment based on customer preference. It has a services business comprising bespoke consulting services business and the business process outsourcing services.The Company was incorporated in September 27, 1989 as Citicorp Information Technology Industries Ltd. (CITIL). The Company addresses the entire financial services space through a comprehensive portfolio of products, IT services, consulting and knowledge process outsourcing services. With the experience of delivering value-based IT solutions to over 810 financial institutions across 130 countries. OFSSL has 14 development centers across India, Singapore and the USA. The Company has
The Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12203.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is ₹105945.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is 49.13 and 20.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is ₹4291 and ₹13220 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.73%, 3 Years at 46.02%, 1 Year at 188.61%, 6 Month at 20.01%, 3 Month at 12.03% and 1 Month at -0.05%.
