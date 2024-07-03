Summary

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (OFSSL), majority owned subsidiary of Oracle Corporation, is a world leader in providing Financial Technology Solutions across Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Risk and Finance, Financial Crime and Compliance Management. Company is helping the customers to deliver better financial services; financial services that empowers them, drive vibrant economies, make institutions more resilient, and help them to keep safe from financial crime.The Company offer financial institutions the worlds most comprehensive and modern, cloud-ready banking applications and a technology footprint that addresses their complex IT and business requirements. Their solutions are built on an agile and adaptive architecture, with innovation built-in for faster business outcomes flexibility in the choice of cloud or on-premise deployment based on customer preference. It has a services business comprising bespoke consulting services business and the business process outsourcing services.The Company was incorporated in September 27, 1989 as Citicorp Information Technology Industries Ltd. (CITIL). The Company addresses the entire financial services space through a comprehensive portfolio of products, IT services, consulting and knowledge process outsourcing services. With the experience of delivering value-based IT solutions to over 810 financial institutions across 130 countries. OFSSL has 14 development centers across India, Singapore and the USA. The Company has

