Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated Ind-AS financial results for the quarter and nine month period ended December 31 2024.

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated Ind-AS financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of the board meeting held on October 24, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated Ind-AS financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting today approved convening the Thirty Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 3 PM IST through VC / OAVM.

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. audited standalone and consolidated Ind-AS financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and 2. recommendation of dividend if any on equity shares. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 24, 2024 approved an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 240/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each. Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board meeting held on April 24, 2024. Please find enclosed financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 24, 2024 fixed Tuesday, May 7, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of interim dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2024) Please find enclosed the copies of the newspaper publications of financial results for the three month period and year ended March 31, 2024. Please find enclosed the communication sent to shareholders on deduction of tax at source on Interim Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board meeting held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024