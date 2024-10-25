|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|15 Jan 2025
|7 Jan 2025
|ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated Ind-AS financial results for the quarter and nine month period ended December 31 2024.
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated Ind-AS financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of the board meeting held on October 24, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated Ind-AS financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jun 2024
|12 Jun 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting today approved convening the Thirty Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 3 PM IST through VC / OAVM.
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. audited standalone and consolidated Ind-AS financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and 2. recommendation of dividend if any on equity shares. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 24, 2024 approved an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 240/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each. Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board meeting held on April 24, 2024. Please find enclosed financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 24, 2024 fixed Tuesday, May 7, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of interim dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2024) Please find enclosed the copies of the newspaper publications of financial results for the three month period and year ended March 31, 2024. Please find enclosed the communication sent to shareholders on deduction of tax at source on Interim Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board meeting held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|17 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated Ind-AS financial results for the quarter and nine month period ended December 31 2023 Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 17, 2024. Please find enclosed financial results for the quarter and nine month period ended December 31, 2023. Please find enclosed press release for the quarter and nine month period ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024) Please find enclosed the copies of newspaper publications of financial results for the three and nine month period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.Read More
EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
