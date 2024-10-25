Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.61
43.2
43.12
43.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,140.87
5,962.22
5,759.34
5,602.96
Net Worth
6,184.48
6,005.42
5,802.46
5,645.99
Minority Interest
Debt
23.22
39.2
51.56
30.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6,207.7
6,044.62
5,854.02
5,676.49
Fixed Assets
178.8
208.57
230.54
231.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
791.22
790.57
789.98
772.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
128.67
104.12
94.4
83.11
Networking Capital
1,821.41
1,487.29
1,332.75
1,258.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
819.84
630.92
556.82
456.29
Debtor Days
52.16
45.68
Other Current Assets
1,680.61
1,450.25
1,363.15
1,313.23
Sundry Creditors
-26.32
-28.25
-21.02
-22.18
Creditor Days
1.96
2.22
Other Current Liabilities
-652.72
-565.63
-566.2
-488.9
Cash
3,287.6
3,454.06
3,406.35
3,330.31
Total Assets
6,207.7
6,044.61
5,854.02
5,676.48
The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.Read More
EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
