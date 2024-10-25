Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo-icon 1
11,451.35
(-2.35%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.61

43.2

43.12

43.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,140.87

5,962.22

5,759.34

5,602.96

Net Worth

6,184.48

6,005.42

5,802.46

5,645.99

Minority Interest

Debt

23.22

39.2

51.56

30.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6,207.7

6,044.62

5,854.02

5,676.49

Fixed Assets

178.8

208.57

230.54

231.94

Intangible Assets

Investments

791.22

790.57

789.98

772.68

Deferred Tax Asset Net

128.67

104.12

94.4

83.11

Networking Capital

1,821.41

1,487.29

1,332.75

1,258.44

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

819.84

630.92

556.82

456.29

Debtor Days

52.16

45.68

Other Current Assets

1,680.61

1,450.25

1,363.15

1,313.23

Sundry Creditors

-26.32

-28.25

-21.02

-22.18

Creditor Days

1.96

2.22

Other Current Liabilities

-652.72

-565.63

-566.2

-488.9

Cash

3,287.6

3,454.06

3,406.35

3,330.31

Total Assets

6,207.7

6,044.61

5,854.02

5,676.48

Oracle Fin.Serv. : related Articles

Oracle Financial Services' Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Services' Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

25 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

25 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.

Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

25 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

25 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.

