|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|8,500
|₹0.1-50%
|2,800-12.5%
|1000%
|₹2,3500%
|8,600
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,800
|₹0.1-50%
|3,900-11.36%
|-
|-
|8,900
|₹1.050%
|6000%
|6000%
|₹2,082.850%
|9,000
|₹0.05-87.5%
|18,600-7%
|-
|-
|9,100
|₹0.2-92.59%
|2,400-4%
|00%
|₹1,471.650%
|9,200
|₹0.1-60%
|2,900-9.37%
|-
|-
|9,300
|₹0.550%
|6000%
|-
|-
|9,400
|₹1.20%
|1,5000%
|1,0000%
|₹1,5000%
|9,500
|₹0.05-97.5%
|24,100-2.82%
|00%
|₹554.850%
|9,600
|₹0.45-59.09%
|4,400-12%
|5000%
|₹1,150-13.2%
|9,700
|₹0.4-60%
|3,500-2.77%
|3,3000%
|₹981-23.07%
|9,800
|₹0.2-75%
|6,200-29.54%
|8,9000%
|₹850-26.37%
|9,900
|₹0.1-85.71%
|17,400-1.13%
|12,900-23.21%
|₹870.5-15.71%
|10,000
|₹0.05-96.29%
|40,000-24.24%
|2,9000%
|₹931.70%
|10,100
|₹0.1-60%
|5,000-12.28%
|8,800-1.12%
|₹595-27.33%
|10,200
|₹0.1-91.66%
|5,700-20.83%
|9,500-1.04%
|₹500.5-34.57%
|10,300
|₹0.15-86.36%
|6,900-20.68%
|4,600-2.12%
|₹435-28.17%
|10,400
|₹0.05-96%
|7,000-23.07%
|9,200-26.4%
|₹260-47.61%
|10,500
|₹0.25-80%
|45,500-3.19%
|8,900-13.59%
|₹204.05-39.8%
|10,600
|₹0.05-97.29%
|12,700-42.27%
|12,400-15.64%
|₹149.8-51.33%
|10,700
|₹0.05-99.32%
|14,400-33.64%
|10,500-11.76%
|₹35.9-83.9%
|10,800
|₹3070.45%
|7,600-60.20%
|7,20026.31%
|₹0.1-99.92%
|10,900
|₹79.45163.95%
|5,700-49.10%
|33,800-44.31%
|₹0.95-98.3%
|11,000
|₹176.1238.32%
|27,400-54.25%
|18,000-38.56%
|₹0.55-98.57%
|11,100
|₹300129.97%
|5,300-32.05%
|32,400-46.79%
|₹0.05-99.77%
|11,200
|₹369.7573.67%
|16,300-15.54%
|25,300-39.18%
|₹0.05-99.57%
|11,300
|₹40026.96%
|5,700-16.17%
|15,700-42.70%
|₹0.05-99.38%
|11,400
|₹60557.16%
|18,3000%
|43,200-58.77%
|₹0.05-99.18%
|11,500
|₹718.3540.48%
|5,000-16.66%
|16,400-41.63%
|₹0.1-97.56%
|11,600
|₹607.30%
|6000%
|13,100-32.12%
|₹0.1-96.66%
|11,700
|₹1,557.350%
|9000%
|15,400-40.07%
|₹0.05-97.87%
|11,800
|₹7830%
|4,0000%
|10,300-27.97%
|₹0.05-97.72%
|11,900
|₹1,1690%
|4000%
|31,600-52.33%
|₹0.05-97.29%
|12,000
|₹1,000.150%
|1,5000%
|1,900-13.63%
|₹0.1-96.82%
|12,100
|₹1,0670%
|2000%
|2,400-20%
|₹0.15-89.28%
|12,200
|-
|-
|2,300-8%
|₹0.05-95.65%
|12,300
|₹1,280.750%
|6000%
|1,100-21.42%
|₹0.15-86.36%
|12,400
|-
|-
|16,700-31.27%
|₹0.05-94.73%
|12,500
|₹1,697.714.66%
|1,3000%
|28,000-27.64%
|₹0.05-93.75%
|12,600
|₹1,746.3-30.99%
|4,4000%
The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.Read More
EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
