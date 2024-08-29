iifl-logo-icon 1
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Option Chain

11,451.35
(-2.35%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--8,500₹0.1-50%2,800-12.5%
1000%₹2,3500%8,600--
--8,800₹0.1-50%3,900-11.36%
--8,900₹1.050%6000%
6000%₹2,082.850%9,000₹0.05-87.5%18,600-7%
--9,100₹0.2-92.59%2,400-4%
00%₹1,471.650%9,200₹0.1-60%2,900-9.37%
--9,300₹0.550%6000%
--9,400₹1.20%1,5000%
1,0000%₹1,5000%9,500₹0.05-97.5%24,100-2.82%
00%₹554.850%9,600₹0.45-59.09%4,400-12%
5000%₹1,150-13.2%9,700₹0.4-60%3,500-2.77%
3,3000%₹981-23.07%9,800₹0.2-75%6,200-29.54%
8,9000%₹850-26.37%9,900₹0.1-85.71%17,400-1.13%
12,900-23.21%₹870.5-15.71%10,000₹0.05-96.29%40,000-24.24%
2,9000%₹931.70%10,100₹0.1-60%5,000-12.28%
8,800-1.12%₹595-27.33%10,200₹0.1-91.66%5,700-20.83%
9,500-1.04%₹500.5-34.57%10,300₹0.15-86.36%6,900-20.68%
4,600-2.12%₹435-28.17%10,400₹0.05-96%7,000-23.07%
9,200-26.4%₹260-47.61%10,500₹0.25-80%45,500-3.19%
8,900-13.59%₹204.05-39.8%10,600₹0.05-97.29%12,700-42.27%
12,400-15.64%₹149.8-51.33%10,700₹0.05-99.32%14,400-33.64%
10,500-11.76%₹35.9-83.9%10,800₹3070.45%7,600-60.20%
7,20026.31%₹0.1-99.92%10,900₹79.45163.95%5,700-49.10%
33,800-44.31%₹0.95-98.3%11,000₹176.1238.32%27,400-54.25%
18,000-38.56%₹0.55-98.57%11,100₹300129.97%5,300-32.05%
32,400-46.79%₹0.05-99.77%11,200₹369.7573.67%16,300-15.54%
25,300-39.18%₹0.05-99.57%11,300₹40026.96%5,700-16.17%
15,700-42.70%₹0.05-99.38%11,400₹60557.16%18,3000%
43,200-58.77%₹0.05-99.18%11,500₹718.3540.48%5,000-16.66%
16,400-41.63%₹0.1-97.56%11,600₹607.30%6000%
13,100-32.12%₹0.1-96.66%11,700₹1,557.350%9000%
15,400-40.07%₹0.05-97.87%11,800₹7830%4,0000%
10,300-27.97%₹0.05-97.72%11,900₹1,1690%4000%
31,600-52.33%₹0.05-97.29%12,000₹1,000.150%1,5000%
1,900-13.63%₹0.1-96.82%12,100₹1,0670%2000%
2,400-20%₹0.15-89.28%12,200--
2,300-8%₹0.05-95.65%12,300₹1,280.750%6000%
1,100-21.42%₹0.15-86.36%12,400--
16,700-31.27%₹0.05-94.73%12,500₹1,697.714.66%1,3000%
28,000-27.64%₹0.05-93.75%12,600₹1,746.3-30.99%4,4000%

Oracle Fin.Serv.: Related NEWS

Oracle Financial Services' Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Services' Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

25 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.

Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

25 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.

