|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
72.62%
72.68%
72.71%
72.74%
72.77%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
17.86%
17.64%
16.59%
16.39%
16.36%
Non-Institutions
9.51%
9.67%
10.68%
10.85%
10.85%
Total Non-Promoter
27.37%
27.31%
27.28%
27.25%
27.22%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.Read More
EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
