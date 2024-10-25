iifl-logo-icon 1
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12,001.15
(-4.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

Oracle Fin.Serv. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,376.15

2,187.88

2,008.57

1,486.91

Depreciation

-67.98

-80.2

-83.17

-57.35

Tax paid

-564.94

-548.59

-425.92

-480.92

Working capital

132.42

148.8

1,493.47

1,153.44

Other operating items

Operating

1,875.64

1,707.88

2,992.95

2,102.07

Capital expenditure

35.01

-19.72

180.8

8.06

Free cash flow

1,910.65

1,688.16

3,173.75

2,110.14

Equity raised

11,273.52

10,976.29

7,647.32

6,502.35

Investing

17.3

4.51

-9.88

23.08

Financing

82.06

85.76

55.26

0

Dividends paid

1,722.34

1,547.17

0

1,110.42

Net in cash

15,005.87

14,301.9

10,866.44

9,746

Oracle Fin.Serv. : related Articles

Oracle Financial Services' Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Services’ Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

25 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.

Read More
Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

25 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More

