Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,376.15
2,187.88
2,008.57
1,486.91
Depreciation
-67.98
-80.2
-83.17
-57.35
Tax paid
-564.94
-548.59
-425.92
-480.92
Working capital
132.42
148.8
1,493.47
1,153.44
Other operating items
Operating
1,875.64
1,707.88
2,992.95
2,102.07
Capital expenditure
35.01
-19.72
180.8
8.06
Free cash flow
1,910.65
1,688.16
3,173.75
2,110.14
Equity raised
11,273.52
10,976.29
7,647.32
6,502.35
Investing
17.3
4.51
-9.88
23.08
Financing
82.06
85.76
55.26
0
Dividends paid
1,722.34
1,547.17
0
1,110.42
Net in cash
15,005.87
14,301.9
10,866.44
9,746
The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.Read More
EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
