iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12,139.05
(1.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:59:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,896.13

3,645.21

3,525.5

3,861.72

yoy growth (%)

6.88

3.39

-8.7

3.35

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1,454.55

-1,244.32

-1,190.92

-1,858.67

As % of sales

37.33

34.13

33.78

48.13

Other costs

-250.22

-244.48

-403.97

-547.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.42

6.7

11.45

14.17

Operating profit

2,191.35

2,156.4

1,930.61

1,455.64

OPM

56.24

59.15

54.76

37.69

Depreciation

-67.98

-80.2

-83.17

-57.35

Interest expense

-3.23

-4.79

-8.01

0

Other income

256.01

116.48

169.15

88.62

Profit before tax

2,376.15

2,187.88

2,008.57

1,486.91

Taxes

-564.94

-548.59

-425.92

-480.92

Tax rate

-23.77

-25.07

-21.2

-32.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,811.2

1,639.28

1,582.65

1,005.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1,811.2

1,639.28

1,582.65

1,005.99

yoy growth (%)

10.48

3.57

57.32

-21.9

NPM

46.48

44.97

44.89

26.05

Oracle Fin.Serv. : related Articles

Oracle Financial Services’ Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Services’ Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.

Read More
Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.