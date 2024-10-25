Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,896.13
3,645.21
3,525.5
3,861.72
yoy growth (%)
6.88
3.39
-8.7
3.35
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1,454.55
-1,244.32
-1,190.92
-1,858.67
As % of sales
37.33
34.13
33.78
48.13
Other costs
-250.22
-244.48
-403.97
-547.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.42
6.7
11.45
14.17
Operating profit
2,191.35
2,156.4
1,930.61
1,455.64
OPM
56.24
59.15
54.76
37.69
Depreciation
-67.98
-80.2
-83.17
-57.35
Interest expense
-3.23
-4.79
-8.01
0
Other income
256.01
116.48
169.15
88.62
Profit before tax
2,376.15
2,187.88
2,008.57
1,486.91
Taxes
-564.94
-548.59
-425.92
-480.92
Tax rate
-23.77
-25.07
-21.2
-32.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1,811.2
1,639.28
1,582.65
1,005.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1,811.2
1,639.28
1,582.65
1,005.99
yoy growth (%)
10.48
3.57
57.32
-21.9
NPM
46.48
44.97
44.89
26.05
The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.Read More
EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
