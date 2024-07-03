iifl-logo-icon 1
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Quarterly Results

12,146.85
(1.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,673.9

1,741.4

1,642.4

1,823.62

1,444.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,673.9

1,741.4

1,642.4

1,823.62

1,444.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

104.6

48

82.5

93.94

65.14

Total Income

1,778.5

1,789.4

1,724.9

1,917.57

1,509.62

Total Expenditure

923.3

894.3

908

955.05

886.37

PBIDT

855.2

895.1

816.9

962.52

623.25

Interest

8.4

4.7

13.9

9.37

8.04

PBDT

846.8

890.4

803

953.15

615.21

Depreciation

17.8

17.5

17.8

19.01

19.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

230.7

257.8

219.3

209.74

172.75

Deferred Tax

20.6

-1.6

5.8

-16.41

6

Reported Profit After Tax

577.7

616.7

560.1

740.81

417.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

577.7

616.7

560.1

740.81

417.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

577.7

616.7

560.1

740.81

417.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

66.61

71.13

64.64

85.53

48.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.4

43.4

43.3

43.32

43.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

51.09

51.4

49.73

52.78

43.14

PBDTM(%)

50.58

51.13

48.89

52.26

42.59

PATM(%)

34.51

35.41

34.1

40.62

28.89

Oracle Fin.Serv.: Related NEWS

Oracle Financial Services' Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Services' Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

25 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.

Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

25 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.

QUICKLINKS FOR Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

