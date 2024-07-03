Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,673.9
1,741.4
1,642.4
1,823.62
1,444.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,673.9
1,741.4
1,642.4
1,823.62
1,444.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
104.6
48
82.5
93.94
65.14
Total Income
1,778.5
1,789.4
1,724.9
1,917.57
1,509.62
Total Expenditure
923.3
894.3
908
955.05
886.37
PBIDT
855.2
895.1
816.9
962.52
623.25
Interest
8.4
4.7
13.9
9.37
8.04
PBDT
846.8
890.4
803
953.15
615.21
Depreciation
17.8
17.5
17.8
19.01
19.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
230.7
257.8
219.3
209.74
172.75
Deferred Tax
20.6
-1.6
5.8
-16.41
6
Reported Profit After Tax
577.7
616.7
560.1
740.81
417.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
577.7
616.7
560.1
740.81
417.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
577.7
616.7
560.1
740.81
417.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
66.61
71.13
64.64
85.53
48.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.4
43.4
43.3
43.32
43.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
51.09
51.4
49.73
52.78
43.14
PBDTM(%)
50.58
51.13
48.89
52.26
42.59
PATM(%)
34.51
35.41
34.1
40.62
28.89
The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.Read More
EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
