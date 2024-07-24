iifl-logo-icon 1
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Futures Share Price

10,846.85
(-5.28%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Here's the list of Oracle Fin.Serv.'s futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Oracle Fin.Serv.'s futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

  • Open11,281.35
  • Day's High11,356.7
  • Spot10,846.85
  • Prev. Close11,355.8
  • Day's Low10,752.05
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot50
  • OI(Chg %)32,150 (4.22%)
  • Roll Over%0.51
  • Roll Cost-0.49
  • Traded Vol.3,82,850 (0.03%)

Oracle Fin.Serv.: Related NEWS

Oracle Financial Services' Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

25 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

Oracle Financial Services’ Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

25 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.

Read More
Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

25 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

25 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More

