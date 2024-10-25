Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.76
2.52
7.37
2.28
Op profit growth
1.22
10.76
23.04
4.45
EBIT growth
1.76
8.55
24.95
1.11
Net profit growth
7.2
20.49
18.2
4.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
47.85
49.53
45.84
40
EBIT margin
48.65
50.09
47.3
40.65
Net profit margin
36.17
35.35
30.07
27.32
RoCE
35.01
35.57
39.54
45.79
RoNW
6.77
6.56
6.48
7.75
RoA
6.5
6.27
6.28
7.69
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
219
204.72
170.26
144.94
Dividend per share
190
200
180
130
Cash EPS
208.24
192.62
157.87
137.74
Book value per share
823.18
795.79
764.97
551.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.39
15.62
11.93
25.8
P/CEPS
17.24
16.6
12.87
27.15
P/B
4.36
4.01
2.65
6.78
EV/EBIDTA
9.84
8.72
5.43
15.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
91.18
87.81
0
89.76
Tax payout
-25.29
-28.88
-35.07
-32.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
60.43
63.27
72.56
69.55
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-6.37
-6.47
-7.18
-5.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-208.21
-130.5
-48.55
0
Net debt / equity
-0.7
-0.7
-0.66
-0.56
Net debt / op. profit
-2.01
-1.96
-1.96
-1.46
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-46.07
-44.17
-43.56
-46.36
Other costs
-6.06
-6.29
-10.58
-13.62
The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.Read More
EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
