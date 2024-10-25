iifl-logo-icon 1
9,997.4
(-0.30%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:49:59 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.76

2.52

7.37

2.28

Op profit growth

1.22

10.76

23.04

4.45

EBIT growth

1.76

8.55

24.95

1.11

Net profit growth

7.2

20.49

18.2

4.35

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

47.85

49.53

45.84

40

EBIT margin

48.65

50.09

47.3

40.65

Net profit margin

36.17

35.35

30.07

27.32

RoCE

35.01

35.57

39.54

45.79

RoNW

6.77

6.56

6.48

7.75

RoA

6.5

6.27

6.28

7.69

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

219

204.72

170.26

144.94

Dividend per share

190

200

180

130

Cash EPS

208.24

192.62

157.87

137.74

Book value per share

823.18

795.79

764.97

551.56

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.39

15.62

11.93

25.8

P/CEPS

17.24

16.6

12.87

27.15

P/B

4.36

4.01

2.65

6.78

EV/EBIDTA

9.84

8.72

5.43

15.4

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

91.18

87.81

0

89.76

Tax payout

-25.29

-28.88

-35.07

-32.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

60.43

63.27

72.56

69.55

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-6.37

-6.47

-7.18

-5.07

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-208.21

-130.5

-48.55

0

Net debt / equity

-0.7

-0.7

-0.66

-0.56

Net debt / op. profit

-2.01

-1.96

-1.96

-1.46

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-46.07

-44.17

-43.56

-46.36

Other costs

-6.06

-6.29

-10.58

-13.62

Oracle Fin.Serv. : related Articles

Oracle Financial Services' Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Services’ Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y

25 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.

Read More
Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

Oracle Financial Q1 net profit climbs 23% y-o-y

25 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More

