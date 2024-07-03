Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
3,415.3
3,466.1
2,906.9
2,919.82
2,778.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,415.3
3,466.1
2,906.9
2,919.82
2,778.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
152.6
176.48
165.72
102.07
89.78
Total Income
3,567.9
3,642.58
3,072.62
3,021.89
2,868.27
Total Expenditure
1,817.6
1,863.2
1,727.3
1,662.75
1,564.19
PBIDT
1,750.3
1,779.38
1,345.32
1,359.14
1,304.08
Interest
13.1
23.22
4.88
14.26
-1.61
PBDT
1,737.2
1,756.16
1,340.44
1,344.88
1,305.69
Depreciation
35.3
36.81
37.5
39.3
41.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
488.5
429.01
385.29
388.9
349.78
Deferred Tax
19
-10.62
-0.78
0.05
25.03
Reported Profit After Tax
1,194.4
1,300.97
918.43
916.63
889.51
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,194.4
1,300.97
918.43
916.63
889.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,194.4
1,300.97
918.43
916.63
889.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
137.75
150.23
106.19
106.09
103.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.4
43.3
43.3
43.2
43.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
51.24
51.33
46.28
46.54
46.93
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
34.97
37.53
31.59
31.39
32.01
The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.Read More
EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
