AGM 25/07/2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting today approved convening the Thirty Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 3 PM IST through VC / OAVM. Please find enclosed the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on July 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)