|AGM 25/07/2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting today approved convening the Thirty Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 3 PM IST through VC / OAVM. Please find enclosed the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on July 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
The EBITDA margin increased from 38.6% during the same period last fiscal year to 44.8% during the reporting quarter.Read More
EBITDA increased by 36.3% to ₹847.1 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹621.5 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
