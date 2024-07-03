Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹2,933.1
Prev. Close₹2,932.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,360.28
Day's High₹2,947.95
Day's Low₹2,870
52 Week's High₹3,415
52 Week's Low₹2,488.1
Book Value₹185.41
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,46,284.06
P/E75.85
EPS38.64
Divi. Yield0.55
Under the terms of this agreement, Pidilite will be the sole distributor of CollTech's wide product line in India.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.86
50.83
50.83
50.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,286.53
7,057.33
6,292.87
5,510.4
Net Worth
8,337.39
7,108.16
6,343.7
5,561.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8,340.17
6,216.33
6,332.59
5,354.4
yoy growth (%)
34.16
-1.83
18.26
10.05
Raw materials
-4,597.34
-2,833.75
-2,936.39
-2,537.93
As % of sales
55.12
45.58
46.36
47.39
Employee costs
-905.19
-787.75
-736.89
-570.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,627.49
1,457.08
1,496.23
1,331.28
Depreciation
-175.12
-147.1
-125.79
-91.48
Tax paid
-358.87
-375.17
-335.33
-376.09
Working capital
836.56
-708.03
451.11
176.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.16
-1.83
18.26
10.05
Op profit growth
3.29
4.32
14.79
5.5
EBIT growth
12.2
-2.35
12.88
7.43
Net profit growth
17.3
-1.83
15.32
23.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,382.99
11,799.1
9,920.96
7,292.71
7,294.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,382.99
11,799.1
9,920.96
7,292.71
7,294.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
139.65
56.25
48.18
83.38
152.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
M B Parekh
Managing Director
Bharat Puri
Vice Chairman
A B Parekh
Executive Vice Chairman
A N Parekh
Independent Director
Sanjeev Aga
Independent Director
Meera Shankar
Independent Director
Vinod K Dasari
Independent Director
Piyush Pandey
Independent Director
Rajeev Vasudeva
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manisha Shetty
Independent Director
Meher P Pudumjee
Managing Director
Sudhanshu Vats
Director (Finance) & CFO
Sandeep Batra
Director (Operation)
Joseph Varghese
Joint Managing Director
Kavinder Singh
Independent Director
Murali Sivaraman
Independent Director
Rajeev Gupta
Independent Director
JAGDISH SAKSENA DEEPAK
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pidilite Industries Ltd
Summary
Pidilite Industries Limited (PIL) was incorporated on 28th July, 1969 as a consumer and specialties chemical company. The Company operates under two major business segments i.e. Branded Consumer & Bazaar and Business to Business. Products, such as Adhesives, Sealants, Art & Craft Materials and Others, Construction and Paint Chemicals are covered under Branded Consumer & Bazaar segment. These products are widely used by carpenters, painters, plumbers, mechanics, households, students, offices etc. Business to Business segment covers products, such as Industrial Adhesives, Industrial Resins, Construction Chemicals (Projects), Organic Pigments, Pigment Preparations, etc. and caters to various industries like packaging, joineries, textiles, paints, printing inks, paper, leather, etc.Pidilite was the first Company in India, which started production of violet pigment in the year 1973. In 1984, the companys consumer product division was born and in 1989 the company entered fevicryl acrylic colours transform fabric and multi-surface painting market. The Company made its maiden public offering of equity shares in the year 1993. During the year 1995, plants of the company in Mumbai and Vapi acquired an ISO 9001 certification. Also the plant at Mahad received an ISO 9002 certification in the same year. Fevicol, the premier brand of the company ranked among the Top 15 Indian brands by FE Brandwagon Year Book 1997. After two years, in 1999, Pidilite had acquired Ranipal, leading brand of o
The Pidilite Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2875.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pidilite Industries Ltd is ₹146284.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pidilite Industries Ltd is 75.85 and 17.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pidilite Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pidilite Industries Ltd is ₹2488.1 and ₹3415 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pidilite Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.97%, 3 Years at 5.83%, 1 Year at 5.78%, 6 Month at -5.77%, 3 Month at -11.14% and 1 Month at -6.88%.
