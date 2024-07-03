iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pidilite Industries Ltd Share Price

2,875.95
(-1.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,933.1
  • Day's High2,947.95
  • 52 Wk High3,415
  • Prev. Close2,932.35
  • Day's Low2,870
  • 52 Wk Low 2,488.1
  • Turnover (lac)4,360.28
  • P/E75.85
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value185.41
  • EPS38.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,46,284.06
  • Div. Yield0.55
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Pidilite Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

2,933.1

Prev. Close

2,932.35

Turnover(Lac.)

4,360.28

Day's High

2,947.95

Day's Low

2,870

52 Week's High

3,415

52 Week's Low

2,488.1

Book Value

185.41

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,46,284.06

P/E

75.85

EPS

38.64

Divi. Yield

0.55

Pidilite Industries Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 16

arrow

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

Pidilite Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Pidilite Industries inks distribution pact with CollTech Group

Pidilite Industries inks distribution pact with CollTech Group

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|10:39 AM

Under the terms of this agreement, Pidilite will be the sole distributor of CollTech's wide product line in India.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pidilite Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.18%

Foreign: 1.17%

Indian: 68.42%

Non-Promoter- 20.87%

Institutions: 20.86%

Non-Institutions: 9.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pidilite Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.86

50.83

50.83

50.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,286.53

7,057.33

6,292.87

5,510.4

Net Worth

8,337.39

7,108.16

6,343.7

5,561.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

8,340.17

6,216.33

6,332.59

5,354.4

yoy growth (%)

34.16

-1.83

18.26

10.05

Raw materials

-4,597.34

-2,833.75

-2,936.39

-2,537.93

As % of sales

55.12

45.58

46.36

47.39

Employee costs

-905.19

-787.75

-736.89

-570.86

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,627.49

1,457.08

1,496.23

1,331.28

Depreciation

-175.12

-147.1

-125.79

-91.48

Tax paid

-358.87

-375.17

-335.33

-376.09

Working capital

836.56

-708.03

451.11

176.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.16

-1.83

18.26

10.05

Op profit growth

3.29

4.32

14.79

5.5

EBIT growth

12.2

-2.35

12.88

7.43

Net profit growth

17.3

-1.83

15.32

23.44

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12,382.99

11,799.1

9,920.96

7,292.71

7,294.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,382.99

11,799.1

9,920.96

7,292.71

7,294.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

139.65

56.25

48.18

83.38

152.46

View Annually Results

Pidilite Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pidilite Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

M B Parekh

Managing Director

Bharat Puri

Vice Chairman

A B Parekh

Executive Vice Chairman

A N Parekh

Independent Director

Sanjeev Aga

Independent Director

Meera Shankar

Independent Director

Vinod K Dasari

Independent Director

Piyush Pandey

Independent Director

Rajeev Vasudeva

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manisha Shetty

Independent Director

Meher P Pudumjee

Managing Director

Sudhanshu Vats

Director (Finance) & CFO

Sandeep Batra

Director (Operation)

Joseph Varghese

Joint Managing Director

Kavinder Singh

Independent Director

Murali Sivaraman

Independent Director

Rajeev Gupta

Independent Director

JAGDISH SAKSENA DEEPAK

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pidilite Industries Ltd

Summary

Pidilite Industries Limited (PIL) was incorporated on 28th July, 1969 as a consumer and specialties chemical company. The Company operates under two major business segments i.e. Branded Consumer & Bazaar and Business to Business. Products, such as Adhesives, Sealants, Art & Craft Materials and Others, Construction and Paint Chemicals are covered under Branded Consumer & Bazaar segment. These products are widely used by carpenters, painters, plumbers, mechanics, households, students, offices etc. Business to Business segment covers products, such as Industrial Adhesives, Industrial Resins, Construction Chemicals (Projects), Organic Pigments, Pigment Preparations, etc. and caters to various industries like packaging, joineries, textiles, paints, printing inks, paper, leather, etc.Pidilite was the first Company in India, which started production of violet pigment in the year 1973. In 1984, the companys consumer product division was born and in 1989 the company entered fevicryl acrylic colours transform fabric and multi-surface painting market. The Company made its maiden public offering of equity shares in the year 1993. During the year 1995, plants of the company in Mumbai and Vapi acquired an ISO 9001 certification. Also the plant at Mahad received an ISO 9002 certification in the same year. Fevicol, the premier brand of the company ranked among the Top 15 Indian brands by FE Brandwagon Year Book 1997. After two years, in 1999, Pidilite had acquired Ranipal, leading brand of o
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pidilite Industries Ltd share price today?

The Pidilite Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2875.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pidilite Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pidilite Industries Ltd is ₹146284.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pidilite Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pidilite Industries Ltd is 75.85 and 17.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pidilite Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pidilite Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pidilite Industries Ltd is ₹2488.1 and ₹3415 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pidilite Industries Ltd?

Pidilite Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.97%, 3 Years at 5.83%, 1 Year at 5.78%, 6 Month at -5.77%, 3 Month at -11.14% and 1 Month at -6.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pidilite Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pidilite Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.60 %
Institutions - 20.87 %
Public - 9.53 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pidilite Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.