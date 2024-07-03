Summary

Pidilite Industries Limited (PIL) was incorporated on 28th July, 1969 as a consumer and specialties chemical company. The Company operates under two major business segments i.e. Branded Consumer & Bazaar and Business to Business. Products, such as Adhesives, Sealants, Art & Craft Materials and Others, Construction and Paint Chemicals are covered under Branded Consumer & Bazaar segment. These products are widely used by carpenters, painters, plumbers, mechanics, households, students, offices etc. Business to Business segment covers products, such as Industrial Adhesives, Industrial Resins, Construction Chemicals (Projects), Organic Pigments, Pigment Preparations, etc. and caters to various industries like packaging, joineries, textiles, paints, printing inks, paper, leather, etc.Pidilite was the first Company in India, which started production of violet pigment in the year 1973. In 1984, the companys consumer product division was born and in 1989 the company entered fevicryl acrylic colours transform fabric and multi-surface painting market. The Company made its maiden public offering of equity shares in the year 1993. During the year 1995, plants of the company in Mumbai and Vapi acquired an ISO 9001 certification. Also the plant at Mahad received an ISO 9002 certification in the same year. Fevicol, the premier brand of the company ranked among the Top 15 Indian brands by FE Brandwagon Year Book 1997. After two years, in 1999, Pidilite had acquired Ranipal, leading brand of o

