Pidilite Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,382.99
11,799.1
9,920.96
7,292.71
7,294.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,382.99
11,799.1
9,920.96
7,292.71
7,294.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
139.65
56.25
48.18
83.38
152.46
Total Income
12,522.64
11,855.35
9,969.14
7,376.09
7,446.93
Total Expenditure
9,751.44
9,814.73
8,073.67
5,615.71
5,773.64
PBIDT
2,771.2
2,040.62
1,895.47
1,760.38
1,673.29
Interest
51.19
47.64
42.08
37.23
33.6
PBDT
2,720.01
1,992.98
1,853.39
1,723.15
1,639.69
Depreciation
340.66
269.74
239.61
200.66
169.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
638.63
438.17
407.94
399.88
383.99
Deferred Tax
-6.7
-3.8
-0.92
-3.52
-36.27
Reported Profit After Tax
1,747.42
1,288.87
1,206.76
1,126.13
1,122.05
Minority Interest After NP
18.04
15.62
-0.8
-5.08
5.63
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,729.38
1,273.25
1,207.56
1,131.21
1,116.42
Extra-ordinary Items
-52.43
0
0
-2.67
-40.77
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,781.81
1,273.25
1,207.56
1,133.88
1,157.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
34.01
25.05
23.76
22.26
21.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
1,600
1,100
1,000
850
700
Equity
50.86
50.83
50.83
50.82
50.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.37
17.29
19.1
24.13
22.93
PBDTM(%)
21.96
16.89
18.68
23.62
22.47
PATM(%)
14.11
10.92
12.16
15.44
15.38
Under the terms of this agreement, Pidilite will be the sole distributor of CollTech's wide product line in India.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.