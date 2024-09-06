iifl-logo-icon 1
Pidilite Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,894.75
(-1.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Pidilite Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,627.49

1,457.08

1,496.23

1,331.28

Depreciation

-175.12

-147.1

-125.79

-91.48

Tax paid

-358.87

-375.17

-335.33

-376.09

Working capital

836.56

-708.03

451.11

176.4

Other operating items

Operating

1,930.06

226.78

1,486.22

1,040.11

Capital expenditure

2,974.33

290.34

479.84

81.41

Free cash flow

4,904.39

517.12

1,966.06

1,121.53

Equity raised

10,534.66

8,842.96

7,181.18

6,210.24

Investing

-2,396.84

1,658.09

37.82

-7.72

Financing

320.75

195.67

73.34

0

Dividends paid

0

0

355.61

304.69

Net in cash

13,362.96

11,213.84

9,614.02

7,628.74

Pidilite Inds. : related Articles

Pidilite Industries inks distribution pact with CollTech Group

Pidilite Industries inks distribution pact with CollTech Group

6 Sep 2024|10:39 AM

Under the terms of this agreement, Pidilite will be the sole distributor of CollTech's wide product line in India.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

