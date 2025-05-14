iifl-logo
Pidilite Industries Q4 Profit Surges 40.5% to ₹427.5 Crore

14 May 2025 , 12:02 AM

Pidilite Industries has announced a solid March 2024 quarter, with the consolidated net profit rising 40.5% year on year to ₹427.5 crore from ₹304.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

Operating revenues grew 8.2% YoY at ₹3,141 crore due to the strength of the domestic demand coupled with stable price realization in the adhesives and construction chemicals division. The operating performance of the company was healthy, with the quarter’s EBITDA standing at ₹623.5 crore.

EBITDA margin was at 20.1%, just above the 19.9% in the previous year’s corresponding quarter, indicating tight control of costs and improved realisation. It attributed the stability of the margin to disciplined management of costs and emphasis on growth that is profitable.

Based on the solid financial results, the board is proposed a dividend of ₹20 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2024. The proposed dividend shall be approved at the shareholder level and upon approval shall be paid within the statutory timeframe.

Pidilite Industries Limited is an Indian adhesives manufacturing company located in Andheri (East), Mumbai. The company is also the largest adhesives producer in India. It also makes products in categories such as art supplies and stationery; food and fabric care; car products, adhesives and sealants; and speciality industrial products, including adhesives, pigment; textile resins, leather chemicals and construction chemicals.

