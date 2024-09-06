iifl-logo-icon 1
Pidilite Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,918.85
(0.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:04:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

8,340.17

6,216.33

6,332.59

5,354.4

yoy growth (%)

34.16

-1.83

18.26

10.05

Raw materials

-4,597.34

-2,833.75

-2,936.39

-2,537.93

As % of sales

55.12

45.58

46.36

47.39

Employee costs

-905.19

-787.75

-736.89

-570.86

As % of sales

10.85

12.67

11.63

10.66

Other costs

-1,238.98

-1,047.15

-1,175.75

-953.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.85

16.84

18.56

17.8

Operating profit

1,598.66

1,547.68

1,483.56

1,292.33

OPM

19.16

24.89

23.42

24.13

Depreciation

-175.12

-147.1

-125.79

-91.48

Interest expense

-26.42

-16.99

-13.4

-6.06

Other income

230.37

73.49

151.86

136.49

Profit before tax

1,627.49

1,457.08

1,496.23

1,331.28

Taxes

-358.87

-375.17

-335.33

-376.09

Tax rate

-22.05

-25.74

-22.41

-28.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,268.62

1,081.91

1,160.9

955.19

Exceptional items

0

-0.45

-59.28

0

Net profit

1,268.62

1,081.46

1,101.62

955.19

yoy growth (%)

17.3

-1.83

15.32

23.44

NPM

15.21

17.39

17.39

17.83

