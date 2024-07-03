Pidilite Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3,234.91
3,395.35
2,901.85
3,129.99
3,076.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,234.91
3,395.35
2,901.85
3,129.99
3,076.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
57.12
53.94
48.88
37.22
31.59
Total Income
3,292.03
3,449.29
2,950.73
3,167.21
3,107.63
Total Expenditure
2,467.32
2,583.42
2,398.58
2,387.54
2,397.68
PBIDT
824.71
865.87
552.15
779.67
709.95
Interest
11.73
11.82
13.42
12.76
13.13
PBDT
812.98
854.05
538.73
766.91
696.82
Depreciation
87.88
84.42
112.53
79.49
75.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
186.14
192.99
128.84
181.77
160.98
Deferred Tax
-1.34
5.37
-6.93
-5.27
2.1
Reported Profit After Tax
540.3
571.27
304.29
510.92
458.53
Minority Interest After NP
5.74
4.35
3.69
0.44
8.38
Net Profit after Minority Interest
534.56
566.92
300.6
510.48
450.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-50
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
534.56
566.92
350.6
510.48
450.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.51
11.15
5.91
10.04
8.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
50.86
50.86
50.86
50.86
50.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.49
25.5
19.02
24.9
23.07
PBDTM(%)
25.13
25.15
18.56
24.5
22.65
PATM(%)
16.7
16.82
10.48
16.32
14.9
