Pidilite Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.86
50.83
50.83
50.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,286.53
7,057.33
6,292.87
5,510.4
Net Worth
8,337.39
7,108.16
6,343.7
5,561.22
Minority Interest
Debt
211.69
186.62
198.42
122.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
480.98
416.66
423.13
103.07
Total Liabilities
9,030.06
7,711.44
6,965.25
5,786.62
Fixed Assets
5,070.09
4,788.41
4,442.79
1,704.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,813.24
1,446.62
1,084.77
3,481.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
104.87
40.15
34.6
27.21
Networking Capital
659.69
1,280.21
1,252.52
461.37
Inventories
1,257.22
1,561.24
1,441.92
975.94
Inventory Days
63.1
57.3
Sundry Debtors
1,405.53
1,305.12
1,211.93
999.09
Debtor Days
53.03
58.66
Other Current Assets
442.51
422.69
406.39
350.34
Sundry Creditors
-1,044.73
-941.7
-947.37
-795.71
Creditor Days
41.46
46.72
Other Current Liabilities
-1,400.84
-1,067.14
-860.35
-1,068.29
Cash
382.17
156.05
150.57
112.37
Total Assets
9,030.06
7,711.44
6,965.25
5,786.62
