Pidilite Appoints Sudhanshu Vats as MD, Kavinder Singh as Joint MD

1 Apr 2025 , 10:25 PM

Pidilite Industries Limited has made significant organizational changes, effective 10th April, 2025. Sudhanshu Vats, previously Managing Director Designate, has been appointed as the Managing Director.

Kavinder Singh, erstwhile Joint Managing Director Designate has been appointed as Joint Managing Director. This leadership change well positions the Company to accelerate growth and innovation in the adhesives and chemicals space.

Company Secretary Manisha Shetty formally informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) of the announcement.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Pidilite Industries Limited closed at ₹2829.45 which is a 0.70% dip than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 7% dip in the last one year, and 5% gain in the last one month.

