Pidilite Industries Ltd Shareholding Pattern

2,900
(-1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Pidilite Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

1.17%

1.17%

1.18%

1.25%

1.25%

Indian

68.42%

68.58%

68.58%

68.58%

68.6%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

20.86%

20.56%

20.24%

19.81%

19.46%

Non-Institutions

9.53%

9.68%

9.98%

10.34%

10.67%

Total Non-Promoter

30.39%

30.24%

30.22%

30.16%

30.14%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.17%

Foreign: 1.17%

Indian: 68.42%

Non-Promoter- 20.86%

Institutions: 20.86%

Non-Institutions: 9.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

