iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pidilite Industries Ltd Key Ratios

2,810.5
(-0.10%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:09:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pidilite Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.03

-0.02

20

8.21

Op profit growth

9.91

6.63

17.5

6.46

EBIT growth

5.42

0.24

13.18

8.88

Net profit growth

6.74

1.32

16

11.9

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.62

23.04

21.6

22.06

EBIT margin

16.57

21.38

21.32

22.61

Net profit margin

12.17

15.51

15.3

15.83

RoCE

23.42

26.75

34.46

35.36

RoNW

5.03

5.62

6.95

6.83

RoA

4.3

4.85

6.18

6.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

23.74

22.16

22.08

19.03

Dividend per share

10

8.5

7

6

Cash EPS

19.04

18.31

18.62

16.59

Book value per share

125.98

110.06

87.68

70.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

103.42

81.67

61.44

48.26

P/CEPS

128.93

98.83

72.83

55.36

P/B

19.48

16.44

15.47

13.05

EV/EBIDTA

66.29

52.18

39.71

31.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

31.85

31.66

Tax payout

-25.4

-26.03

-22.84

-28.9

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.61

60.29

50.7

51.24

Inventory days

53.88

54.14

43.37

45.79

Creditor days

-46.58

-53.25

-37.6

-36.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-39.06

-41.88

-46.29

-88.43

Net debt / equity

0

-0.02

-0.09

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

0.03

-0.07

-0.26

-0.02

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-54.87

-46.3

-46.64

-47.5

Employee costs

-11.21

-13.44

-12.71

-11.72

Other costs

-15.29

-17.2

-19.03

-18.7

Pidilite Inds. : related Articles

Pidilite Industries inks distribution pact with CollTech Group

Pidilite Industries inks distribution pact with CollTech Group

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|10:39 AM

Under the terms of this agreement, Pidilite will be the sole distributor of CollTech's wide product line in India.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Pidilite Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.