Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.03
-0.02
20
8.21
Op profit growth
9.91
6.63
17.5
6.46
EBIT growth
5.42
0.24
13.18
8.88
Net profit growth
6.74
1.32
16
11.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.62
23.04
21.6
22.06
EBIT margin
16.57
21.38
21.32
22.61
Net profit margin
12.17
15.51
15.3
15.83
RoCE
23.42
26.75
34.46
35.36
RoNW
5.03
5.62
6.95
6.83
RoA
4.3
4.85
6.18
6.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
23.74
22.16
22.08
19.03
Dividend per share
10
8.5
7
6
Cash EPS
19.04
18.31
18.62
16.59
Book value per share
125.98
110.06
87.68
70.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
103.42
81.67
61.44
48.26
P/CEPS
128.93
98.83
72.83
55.36
P/B
19.48
16.44
15.47
13.05
EV/EBIDTA
66.29
52.18
39.71
31.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
31.85
31.66
Tax payout
-25.4
-26.03
-22.84
-28.9
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.61
60.29
50.7
51.24
Inventory days
53.88
54.14
43.37
45.79
Creditor days
-46.58
-53.25
-37.6
-36.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-39.06
-41.88
-46.29
-88.43
Net debt / equity
0
-0.02
-0.09
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
0.03
-0.07
-0.26
-0.02
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.87
-46.3
-46.64
-47.5
Employee costs
-11.21
-13.44
-12.71
-11.72
Other costs
-15.29
-17.2
-19.03
-18.7
Under the terms of this agreement, Pidilite will be the sole distributor of CollTech's wide product line in India.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.