|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of date of Board meeting for consideration of unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|3 Apr 2024
|PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of date of Board meeting for consideration of audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Audited financial results for the year ended March 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30
|Board Meeting
|29 Feb 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Kavinder Singh as Joint Managing Director Designate w.e.f. 20th May, 2024 for a period of 5 years. Intimation under Regulation 30
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|29 Dec 2023
|PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of date of Board meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the Third quarter ended 31.12.2023. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Intimation under Regulation 30 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)
Under the terms of this agreement, Pidilite will be the sole distributor of CollTech's wide product line in India.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
