Pidilite Industries Ltd Board Meeting

2,802.75
(-0.22%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Pidilite Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202423 Sep 2024
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of date of Board meeting for consideration of unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202415 Jul 2024
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting7 May 20243 Apr 2024
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of date of Board meeting for consideration of audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Audited financial results for the year ended March 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30
Board Meeting29 Feb 202429 Feb 2024
Appointment of Mr. Kavinder Singh as Joint Managing Director Designate w.e.f. 20th May, 2024 for a period of 5 years. Intimation under Regulation 30
Board Meeting23 Jan 202429 Dec 2023
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of date of Board meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the Third quarter ended 31.12.2023. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Intimation under Regulation 30 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)

Pidilite Inds.: Related News

Pidilite Industries inks distribution pact with CollTech Group

Pidilite Industries inks distribution pact with CollTech Group

6 Sep 2024|10:39 AM

Under the terms of this agreement, Pidilite will be the sole distributor of CollTech's wide product line in India.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

