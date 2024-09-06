|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 May 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|-
|16
|1600
|Final
|The Board of Directors have recommended a Dividend of Rs 16/- (Rupees Sixteen Only) per equity share of Re.1/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 55th Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be paid to the shareholders within a period of 30 days from the date of the 55th Annual General Meeting.
Under the terms of this agreement, Pidilite will be the sole distributor of CollTech's wide product line in India.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.