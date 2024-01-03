Table of Content
The stock market is a preferable choice for most investors. However, there is a completely different asset class that knowledgeable investors prefer to trade and earn hefty profits: commodity trading . The trading process is based on the price fluctuations of commodities such as natural gas, pulses, aluminum, etc. Investors can trade different types of commodities in the market. This blog details the definition of commodities and how you can profit from commodity trading.
A commodity is an asset class or a group of assets that are most likely used by you in your everyday life, such as oil, metals, spices, pulses, etc. They can be mainly categorized as movable goods that anyone can purchase or sell, except for actionable claims or money.
A commodity market is a place for investors to buy or sell different types of commodities and make a profit along the way. Typically, an investor places an order to buy a commodity to sell it in the future when the market price is higher than the purchase price.
India has 22 commodity exchanges that were set up under the Forwards market commission. However, investors mainly prefer the following commodity exchanges for commodity trading:
Although there are hundreds of commodities to trade at any of the exchanges; the most common types of commodities are as follows:
|Commodity sectors
|Constituents
|Agriculture
|Grains: Rice, Basmati rice, wheat, maize, jeera.
Oil and oilseeds: Castor seeds, soy seeds, castor oil, refined soy oil, soy meal, crude palm oil, groundnut oil, mustard seed, cottonseed, etc.
Spices: Pepper, red chili, jeera, turmeric, and cardamom.
Pulses: Chana, urad, yellow peas, tur dal.
|Metals and materials
|Base metals: Aluminum, copper, nickel, zinc, tin.
Bulk commodities: Iron ore, coking coal, bauxite, steel.
Others: Soda ash, chemicals, rare earth metals.
|Precious metals and materials
|Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.
|Energy
|Crude oil, natural gas, Brent crude, thermal coal, alternate energy.
|Services
|Oil services, mining services, and others.
There are two major ways through which commodity traders can trade:
Investors who trade different types of commodities in the commodity markets are mainly classified into the following two types:
For trading in commodities, you need to select a stockbroker to open a commodities trading account. IIFL is one of the leading players in the broking space in India and offers brokerage services in various categories of equity, commodities, currency, derivatives, etc. Trader Terminal, the proprietary trading platform by IIFL, offers the convenience of trading in commodities by providing flexibility of access through desktop applications as well as a browser-based web application. You can trade commodity spot prices through the following process:
Commodity trading can be a great way to diversify your portfolio and mitigate overall portfolio risk. Irrespective of you are a hedger or a speculator, you can utilize commodity trading as a way to provide financial protection. If you want further assistance in opening a commodity trading account, you can visit our website or download our application from Google Play Store.
As there are thousands of commodities a hedger or a speculator can trade, to make it simpler, the commodities have been divided into three categories: Agriculture, energy and metals.
Some of the major commodities are gold, crude oil, cotton, sugar, natural gas, wheat, uranium, coffee and corn.
Your top five commodities should depend on your risk tolerance, commodity niche and your preferred market. However, you can consider trading in Crude oil, Coffee, Natural gas, Gold, Wheat, and Cotton.
Basic commodities are those commodities that are vital for people in their day to day operations. These can be natural gas, wheat, eggs, sugar, cattle etc.
