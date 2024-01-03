A futures contract is a right and an obligation to buy or to sell an asset. Remember when we talk of types of futures contracts, there are futures across asset classes. The different types of futures contracts include equity futures, index futures, commodity futures, currency futures, interest rate futures, VIX futures, etc. The concept across all the types of futures is the same. They are all a contract between a buyer and seller for delivery at a future date.
Let us take a quick look at the different types of futures contracts available in India. Remember, these futures options are different from options because an option is a right to the buyer without an obligation; and an obligation to the seller without the right. For now, let us stick to futures.
As the name suggests, the future is a contract that pertains to the future. In finance parlance, futures are a contract that is legal and standardized. It is an agreement to buy or sell an underlying asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Normally, this deal is between two parties not known to each other. Futures are different from forwards in the sense that forwards are customized OTC products but futures are standardized exchange-traded products. On NSE and BSE, all futures contracts have the counter-guarantee of the clearing corporation.
In the world of finance, a derivative is a contract that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. In short, that is how the word derivative comes as it derives value from an underlying. This underlying can be an asset, index, or interest rate, and is often simply called the “underlying”.
Derivatives contracts are typical of four categories viz. forwards, futures, options, and swaps. These four products combined are called derivatives.
A lot is the minimum size you can trade in futures and options. These lot sizes are defined by the stock exchange from time to time and the average lot size today is between Rs.7 lakhs and Rs.10 lakhs.
The order placed by the futures buyer and seller are matched by the exchange platform using best effort basis. Futures trading works just like equity trading.
Futures are settled on the day of expiry which is the last Thursday of the month. On this day all futures contracts are closed and profits / losses are debited or credited as the case may be.
