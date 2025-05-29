iifl-logo
Symbol

ALUMINI

Last Traded Price

236.00

Last Traded Date

30-May-2025

Unit

KGS

Price Diff(Change)

0.09

Open

236.50

Previous Close

236.65

Exchange

NCDEX

Chg (%)

0.04

Category

Metals

High

237.20

Low

236.00

Value (Rs)

28,05,32,000.00

Volume (Nos)

1,186.00

Open Interest

1,544.00

Expiry Date

30-Jun-2025

GAINERS / LOSERS

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:28 PM

Top Gainers

Top Losers

Top Gainers

Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %

Turmeric

20 Jun 2025

Rs/Quintal

14,080.00

14,084.00

2.27

Turmeric

20 Aug 2025

Rs/Quintal

14,270.00

14,242.00

2.22

Jeera

20 Jun 2025

Rs./Quintal

20,700.00

20,580.00

1.57

Jeera

18 Jul 2025

Rs./Quintal

20,860.00

20,750.00

1.53

Cotton Seed OilCake

20 Aug 2025

Rs./Quintal

3,077.00

3,090.00

0.97

Top Losers

Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %

Coriander

20 Jun 2025

Rs./Quintal

7,052.00

7,032.00

-0.22

Castor

18 Jul 2025

Rs./Quintal

6,479.00

6,435.00

-0.26

Castor

20 Jun 2025

Rs./Quintal

6,407.00

6,360.00

-0.31

Coriander

18 Jul 2025

Rs./Quintal

7,130.00

7,102.00

-0.39

MOST ACTIVE CONTRACTS

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:28 PM

Commodity
Unit
Volume (Nos)
Value
LTP(₹)

Guarseed10

20 Jun 2025

Quintal

11,750

6,01,36,500

5,118

Cotton Seed OilCake

20 Jun 2025

Quintal

8,800

2,62,76,800

2,986

Guarseed10

18 Jul 2025

Quintal

7,540

3,91,25,060

5,189

Guar Gum5

20 Jun 2025

Quintal

6,610

6,35,41,930

9,613

Cotton Seed OilCake

18 Jul 2025

Quintal

4,330

1,31,84,850

3,045

ADVANCES / DECLINES

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Category
Advances
Declines
No Change
Adv/Dec Ratio

Fibre

0

0

1

100

Guar Complex

4

0

0

100

Oil & Oil Seeds

4

2

0

2

Spices

4

2

0

2

TOP TRADED VALUE

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:28 PM

Commodity
Unit
Prev Close
LTP(₹)
Change %
Volume (Nos)
Value

Guar Gum5

20 Jun 2025

Rs./Quintal

9,572

9,572

0.42

6,610

6,35,41,930

Guarseed10

20 Jun 2025

Rs./Quintal

5,112

5,102

0.11

11,750

6,01,36,500

Guar Gum5

18 Jul 2025

Rs./Quintal

9,702

9,700

0.35

4,220

4,10,85,920

Guarseed10

18 Jul 2025

Rs./Quintal

5,175

5,172

0.27

7,540

3,91,25,060

Cotton Seed OilCake

20 Jun 2025

Rs./Quintal

2,960

2,970

0.87

8,800

2,62,76,800

CLOSING PRICES

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:28 PM

Name
Unit
Prev Close
LTP(₹)
Change %

Castor

20 Jun 2025

Rs./Quintal

6,407.00

6,387.00

-0.31

Castor

18 Jul 2025

Rs./Quintal

6,479.00

6,462.00

-0.26

Cotton Seed OilCake

20 Jun 2025

Rs./Quintal

2,960.00

2,986.00

0.87

Cotton Seed OilCake

18 Jul 2025

Rs./Quintal

3,018.00

3,045.00

0.89

Cotton Seed OilCake

20 Aug 2025

Rs./Quintal

3,077.00

3,107.00

0.97

HIGHS & LOWS

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:28 PM

Highs

Lows

Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %

Cotton Seed OilCake

20 Jun 2025

Quintal

2962

2,986.00

0.81

Cotton Seed OilCake

18 Jul 2025

Quintal

3023

3,045.00

0.72

Cotton Seed OilCake

20 Aug 2025

Quintal

3071

3,107.00

1.17

Cotton Seed OilCake

19 Sep 2025

Quintal

3119

3,165.00

1.47

CURRENCY QUOTES

Symbol
Current Value
Prev.Value
Change
Change %

ARS

0.07375

0.0743

0

-0.8

ATS

7.01945

7.0396

-0.02

-0.28

AUD

54.941

55.0722

-0.13

-0.23

BEF

2.3944

2.4013

0

-0.28

CAD

61.7801

61.9569

-0.17

-0.28

MCX

Commodity
Place
Current Value
Change
Change(%)

Aluminium_New

ALUMINIUM

Bhiwandi

121.80

0.00

0.00

Bajra

BAJRA

Delhi

2,415.65

10.65

0.44

Bajra

BAJRADELHI

Delhi

2,720.00

145.00

5.63

Bajra

BAJRAJPR

Jaipur

1,435.00

0.00

0.00

Barley

BARLEYJPR

Jaipur

2,268.25

-19.25

-0.84

What Is National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange? (NCDEX)

NCDEX is one of the first online commodity exchanges in India, set up in 2003. It provides a platform through which agricultural and other commodities get traded from across the country. The market offers prices transparently and helps manage related risks. Through the futures trading of several commodities, NCDEX acts as an integral part of India's agricultural market infrastructure.

The headquarters of NCDEX is in Mumbai, playing a paramount role in strengthening the hands of farmers, traders, and businesses by facilitating regulated and secure commodity trade. It helps to develop agricultural commodities within the exchange ecosystem by providing hedging and risk management solutions.

How Does NCDEX Trading Work?

Trades are executed on a futures contract on NCDEX, where the buyer and seller agree upon trading a certain amount of a commodity at a specific value on a specific date in the future. This is a great avenue for managing price risk, as it gives participants a financial cushion against adverse swings in price. Here is how NCDEX trading works in a nutshell.

  • Registration: One must register with an NCDEX member broker to begin trading.
  • Accounts Setup: An individual has to open both a trading and a Demat account to carry out commodity contracts.
  • Contract Selection: The commodity and the contract size are chosen with accompanying details of expiry, settlement types, and more available in the list of commodities and contracts.
  • Order Placement: Purchase or sell orders can be placed with the broker's trading platform while specifying.
  • Trade Execution: The NCDEX trading platform matches the order according to price and time priority.
  • Settlement: Settlements are done either by physical delivery of the commodity or cash settlement on the basis of the condition specified in the contract.

How is the NCDEX Regulated?

SEBI strictly monitors the NCDEX with regular inspections to ensure a glitch-free commodities market. SEBI regulations are so stringent that they promise trading practices to be just and transparent, making an even level playing field for all stakeholders. NCDEX has to comply with and enforce different regulations concerning trading, clearing settlement, and risk management policies to keep the trading environment safe.

What Does NCDEX Primarily Trade?

NCDEX specialises in trading agricultural commodities. The primary commodities traded include:

  • Cereals: Wheat, maise, and barley.
  • Pulses: Chana (gram) and moong.
  • Oilseeds: Mustard seed, soybean, and castor seed.
  • Spices: Turmeric, jeera (cumin), and coriander.

By focusing on agricultural products, NCDEX plays a significant role in supporting India's agrarian economy and providing a structured market for farmers and traders. Apart from agricultural commodities, the NCDEX also trades metals and energy products.

Benefits of Trading in NCDEX

  • Price Transparency: NCDEX ensures that prices reflect real-time market demand and supply, enabling traders to make informed decisions.
  • Risk Management: Futures contracts help the contracting parties hedge against price risks, thus levelling income streams for producers and buyers.
  • Regulated Environment: The presence of SEBI ensures safety and security when trading through NCDEX.
  • Efficient Settlement System: The clearing and settlement system of the exchange gives protection against the risk of default.
  • Accessibility: The internet-based platform enables traders from every part of the country to participate easily.

FAQs

How to begin investing in NCDEX using the IIFL Capital Services Limited app?

  • Download and Register: Download the IIFL Capital Services Limited app using your smartphone. Then, register.
  • Open Trading Account: Open trading account and complete your KYC verification
  • Set up Demat Account: You must link the demat account, as without it, commodity contracts cannot be held.
  • Fund the Account: Add funds to your trading account.
  • Start Trading: Go to the commodities section, choose your desired contract, and place an order.

How can I trade on the NCDEX?

Trading on the NCDEX is available after opening an account with an authorised broker. Once your account has been activated and funded, you can begin a buy or sell order using the broker's platform by selecting an NCDEX commodity futures contract for trading.

What are the most popular listings on the NCDEX?

Some of the most actively traded commodities on NCDEX include soybean, chana, guar seed, and mustard seed. Since these commodities are high in volume due to their significance in India's agricultural sector, they usually witness heavy trading volumes.

What is the difference between the NCDEX MCX?

NCDEX and MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) are both commodity exchanges in India but cater to different markets. NCDEX mainly deals in agro commodities. MCX trades in more diversified commodities, such as metals like gold and copper, and energy items like crude oil and natural gas.

Where is the headquarters of NCDEX?

NCDEX Headquarters is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

What is the timing of NCDEX?

Trading hours of NCDEX are from Monday to Friday between 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM IST. It remains closed on weekends and holidays.

Top News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 30, 2025

Sensex top gainers are Eternal, SBI, HDFC Bank, Larsen.

30 May 2025|02:26 PM

30 May 2025|02:26 PM

Indian indices may start muted on May 30, 2025

On May 29, the domestic market ended with gains after a volatile session.

30 May 2025|09:03 AM

30 May 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 30th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Amara Raja, NBCC, Samvardhana Motherson, etc.

30 May 2025|06:09 AM

30 May 2025|06:09 AM

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on May 29, 2025

HDFC Life is only stock to hit 52-week high in Nifty. 

29 May 2025|02:07 PM 

29 May 2025|02:07 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IndusInd Bank, IRCTC, Bata India, etc.

29 May 2025|06:56 AM

29 May 2025|06:56 AM

