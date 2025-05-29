SymbolALUMINI
Last Traded Price236.00
Last Traded Date30-May-2025
UnitKGS
Price Diff(Change)0.09
Open236.50
Previous Close236.65
ExchangeNCDEX
Chg (%)0.04
CategoryMetals
High237.20
Low236.00
Value (Rs)28,05,32,000.00
Volume (Nos)1,186.00
Open Interest1,544.00
Expiry Date30-Jun-2025
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:28 PM
Top Gainers
Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
Turmeric
20 Jun 2025
Rs/Quintal
14,080.00
14,084.00
2.27
Turmeric
20 Aug 2025
Rs/Quintal
14,270.00
14,242.00
2.22
Jeera
20 Jun 2025
Rs./Quintal
20,700.00
20,580.00
1.57
Jeera
18 Jul 2025
Rs./Quintal
20,860.00
20,750.00
1.53
Rs./Quintal
3,077.00
3,090.00
0.97
Top Losers
Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
Coriander
20 Jun 2025
Rs./Quintal
7,052.00
7,032.00
-0.22
Castor
18 Jul 2025
Rs./Quintal
6,479.00
6,435.00
-0.26
Castor
20 Jun 2025
Rs./Quintal
6,407.00
6,360.00
-0.31
Coriander
18 Jul 2025
Rs./Quintal
7,130.00
7,102.00
-0.39
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:28 PM
Commodity
Unit
Volume (Nos)
Value
LTP(₹)
Guarseed10
20 Jun 2025
Quintal
11,750
6,01,36,500
5,118
Quintal
8,800
2,62,76,800
2,986
Guarseed10
18 Jul 2025
Quintal
7,540
3,91,25,060
5,189
Guar Gum5
20 Jun 2025
Quintal
6,610
6,35,41,930
9,613
Quintal
4,330
1,31,84,850
3,045
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Category
Advances
Declines
No Change
Adv/Dec Ratio
Fibre
0
0
1
100
Guar Complex
4
0
0
100
Oil & Oil Seeds
4
2
0
2
Spices
4
2
0
2
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:28 PM
Commodity
Unit
Prev Close
LTP(₹)
Change %
Volume (Nos)
Value
Guar Gum5
20 Jun 2025
Rs./Quintal
9,572
9,572
0.42
6,610
6,35,41,930
Guarseed10
20 Jun 2025
Rs./Quintal
5,112
5,102
0.11
11,750
6,01,36,500
Guar Gum5
18 Jul 2025
Rs./Quintal
9,702
9,700
0.35
4,220
4,10,85,920
Guarseed10
18 Jul 2025
Rs./Quintal
5,175
5,172
0.27
7,540
3,91,25,060
Rs./Quintal
2,960
2,970
0.87
8,800
2,62,76,800
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:28 PM
Name
Unit
Prev Close
LTP(₹)
Change %
Castor
20 Jun 2025
Rs./Quintal
6,407.00
6,387.00
-0.31
Castor
18 Jul 2025
Rs./Quintal
6,479.00
6,462.00
-0.26
Rs./Quintal
2,960.00
2,986.00
0.87
Rs./Quintal
3,018.00
3,045.00
0.89
Rs./Quintal
3,077.00
3,107.00
0.97
Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 03:28 PM
Highs
Lows
Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
Quintal
2962
2,986.00
0.81
Quintal
3023
3,045.00
0.72
Quintal
3071
3,107.00
1.17
Cotton Seed OilCake
19 Sep 2025
Quintal
3119
3,165.00
1.47
Symbol
Current Value
Prev.Value
Change
Change %
ARS
0.07375
0.0743
0
-0.8
ATS
7.01945
7.0396
-0.02
-0.28
AUD
54.941
55.0722
-0.13
-0.23
BEF
2.3944
2.4013
0
-0.28
CAD
61.7801
61.9569
-0.17
-0.28
Commodity
Place
Current Value
Change
Change(%)
Aluminium_New
ALUMINIUM
Bhiwandi
121.80
0.00
0.00
Bajra
BAJRA
Delhi
2,415.65
10.65
0.44
Bajra
BAJRADELHI
Delhi
2,720.00
145.00
5.63
Bajra
BAJRAJPR
Jaipur
1,435.00
0.00
0.00
Barley
BARLEYJPR
Jaipur
2,268.25
-19.25
-0.84
NCDEX is one of the first online commodity exchanges in India, set up in 2003. It provides a platform through which agricultural and other commodities get traded from across the country. The market offers prices transparently and helps manage related risks. Through the futures trading of several commodities, NCDEX acts as an integral part of India's agricultural market infrastructure.
The headquarters of NCDEX is in Mumbai, playing a paramount role in strengthening the hands of farmers, traders, and businesses by facilitating regulated and secure commodity trade. It helps to develop agricultural commodities within the exchange ecosystem by providing hedging and risk management solutions.
Trades are executed on a futures contract on NCDEX, where the buyer and seller agree upon trading a certain amount of a commodity at a specific value on a specific date in the future. This is a great avenue for managing price risk, as it gives participants a financial cushion against adverse swings in price. Here is how NCDEX trading works in a nutshell.
SEBI strictly monitors the NCDEX with regular inspections to ensure a glitch-free commodities market. SEBI regulations are so stringent that they promise trading practices to be just and transparent, making an even level playing field for all stakeholders. NCDEX has to comply with and enforce different regulations concerning trading, clearing settlement, and risk management policies to keep the trading environment safe.
NCDEX specialises in trading agricultural commodities. The primary commodities traded include:
By focusing on agricultural products, NCDEX plays a significant role in supporting India's agrarian economy and providing a structured market for farmers and traders. Apart from agricultural commodities, the NCDEX also trades metals and energy products.
Trading on the NCDEX is available after opening an account with an authorised broker. Once your account has been activated and funded, you can begin a buy or sell order using the broker's platform by selecting an NCDEX commodity futures contract for trading.
Some of the most actively traded commodities on NCDEX include soybean, chana, guar seed, and mustard seed. Since these commodities are high in volume due to their significance in India's agricultural sector, they usually witness heavy trading volumes.
NCDEX and MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) are both commodity exchanges in India but cater to different markets. NCDEX mainly deals in agro commodities. MCX trades in more diversified commodities, such as metals like gold and copper, and energy items like crude oil and natural gas.
Sensex top gainers are Eternal, SBI, HDFC Bank, Larsen.
30 May 2025|02:26 PM
On May 29, the domestic market ended with gains after a volatile session.
30 May 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Amara Raja, NBCC, Samvardhana Motherson, etc.
30 May 2025|06:09 AM
HDFC Life is only stock to hit 52-week high in Nifty.
29 May 2025|02:07 PM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IndusInd Bank, IRCTC, Bata India, etc.
29 May 2025|06:56 AM
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.