Top Gainer
Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
NATGASMINI
25 Jun 2025
mmBtu
299.30
301.10
1.53
NATGASMINI
26 Aug 2025
mmBtu
304.80
306.60
1.47
Natural Gas
26 Aug 2025
mmBtu
305.00
307.00
1.47
Natural Gas
25 Jun 2025
mmBtu
299.40
301.10
1.46
Natural Gas
28 Jul 2025
mmBtu
306.90
308.30
1.33
Top Loser
Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
SilverMic Ahmedabad
29 Aug 2025
KGS
98,822.00
98,040.00
-0.02
Silver M
29 Aug 2025
KGS
98,852.00
98,032.00
-0.05
Silver M
27 Feb 2026
KGS
1,02,430.00
1,01,503.00
-0.06
Aluminium
30 Jun 2025
KGS
236.45
235.30
-0.06
Gold Guinea
29 Aug 2025
GRMS
77,595.00
77,339.00
-0.07
Sensex top gainers are Eternal, SBI, HDFC Bank, Larsen.
30 May 2025|02:26 PM
On May 29, the domestic market ended with gains after a volatile session.
30 May 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Amara Raja, NBCC, Samvardhana Motherson, etc.
30 May 2025|06:09 AM
HDFC Life is only stock to hit 52-week high in Nifty.
29 May 2025|02:07 PM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IndusInd Bank, IRCTC, Bata India, etc.
29 May 2025|06:56 AM
The commodities market, with its inherent volatility and opportunities, greatly demands in-depth knowledge of trends for informed judgments. Identifying trends in this highly dynamic space is most likely to be the major contributor to success in trading. Check out the different ways you can spot the trends prevalent in the commodity trading market.
The commodities market, with its inherent volatility and opportunities, greatly demands in-depth knowledge of trends for informed judgments. Identifying trends in this highly dynamic space is most likely to be the major contributor to success in trading. Check out the different ways you can spot the trends prevalent in the commodity trading market.
Combining more than one indicator helps enforce a trading decision and also minimises the false signals arising from it.
While technical analysis is very important, market fundamentals also play a vital role. Economic data, geopolitical issues, and natural factors can change the supply and demand dynamics of commodities.
Hence, all these factors, after being analysed, predict long-term trends and enable a trader to be prepared for the changes in the market that will come shortly.
Trading commodities requires keeping up with current news and events. Inevitably, the markets may become derailed by releases of employment data, inflation reports, and central bank policy meetings.
Market sentiment is the general feeling that guides the actions of traders and investors. While more intangible than technical or fundamental analysis, market sentiment is a useful trend identifier.
Through different means of interpretation of sentiment, a trader can know whether or not the existing trend in the market will hold or reverse.
Trend following is based on the idea of capitalising on extended price movements in one single direction. Contributing to these long strides of movement in one trend by riding with the current helps traders refrain from certain risks associated with counter-trend trading.
A multi-framed analysis of trends will give a larger picture to support trading decisions.
The trend of the commodity market refers to how it performs. Factors that influence it include market sentiment and dynamics of demand and supply.
Several technical and fundamental analysis indicators can be used to predict the trends in the commodity market.
This strategy involves an analysis of the best and worst-performing commodities within a specified time frame in terms of strong market trends and opportunities for reversals.
Diversification, the potential for high returns, and hedging against inflation and currency fluctuations are a few of the benefits of the commodity market. It also exposes one to the shifts within the global economy and can be exploited by savvy traders.
