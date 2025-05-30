iifl-logo
Top Gainer

Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %

NATGASMINI

25 Jun 2025

mmBtu

299.30

301.10

1.53

NATGASMINI

26 Aug 2025

mmBtu

304.80

306.60

1.47

Natural Gas

26 Aug 2025

mmBtu

305.00

307.00

1.47

Natural Gas

25 Jun 2025

mmBtu

299.40

301.10

1.46

Natural Gas

28 Jul 2025

mmBtu

306.90

308.30

1.33

Top Loser

Commodity
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change %

SilverMic Ahmedabad

29 Aug 2025

KGS

98,822.00

98,040.00

-0.02

Silver M

29 Aug 2025

KGS

98,852.00

98,032.00

-0.05

Silver M

27 Feb 2026

KGS

1,02,430.00

1,01,503.00

-0.06

Aluminium

30 Jun 2025

KGS

236.45

235.30

-0.06

Gold Guinea

29 Aug 2025

GRMS

77,595.00

77,339.00

-0.07

Top News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 30, 2025

Sensex top gainers are Eternal, SBI, HDFC Bank, Larsen.

30 May 2025|02:26 PM

Indian indices may start muted on May 30, 2025

On May 29, the domestic market ended with gains after a volatile session.

30 May 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 30th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Amara Raja, NBCC, Samvardhana Motherson, etc.

30 May 2025|06:09 AM

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on May 29, 2025

HDFC Life is only stock to hit 52-week high in Nifty. 

29 May 2025|02:07 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IndusInd Bank, IRCTC, Bata India, etc.

29 May 2025|06:56 AM

Identifying Trends in Commodities Trading

The commodities market, with its inherent volatility and opportunities, greatly demands in-depth knowledge of trends for informed judgments. Identifying trends in this highly dynamic space is most likely to be the major contributor to success in trading. Check out the different ways you can spot the trends prevalent in the commodity trading market.

1. Use Technical Analysis

The commodities market, with its inherent volatility and opportunities, greatly demands in-depth knowledge of trends for informed judgments. Identifying trends in this highly dynamic space is most likely to be the major contributor to success in trading. Check out the different ways you can spot the trends prevalent in the commodity trading market.

  • Moving Averages: They can smooth out price data to highlight the direction of the trend. Crossovers involving short-term and long-term moving averages often indicate trend reversal.
  • Trend Lines: Trend lines drawn across historical price data can be used as a visual clue regarding the strength of the trend as well as its direction.
  • Momentum Indicators: There are RSI and MACD, two momentum indicators that point to an asset being either overbought or oversold and which can trigger the entry and exit of a trader.

Combining more than one indicator helps enforce a trading decision and also minimises the false signals arising from it.

2. Analyse Market Fundamentals

While technical analysis is very important, market fundamentals also play a vital role. Economic data, geopolitical issues, and natural factors can change the supply and demand dynamics of commodities.

  • Supply Factors: Weather conditions, production levels, and constraints on logistics impact commodities such as agricultural products and oil.
  • Demand Factors: Demand factors include measures for economic growth, such as GDP and industrial production, that determine demand for energy, metals, and other key commodities.
  • Geopolitical Events: Conflicts, trade policies, and diplomatic negotiations can disrupt supply chains and create major price movements.

Hence, all these factors, after being analysed, predict long-term trends and enable a trader to be prepared for the changes in the market that will come shortly.

3. Keep an Eye on News and Events

Trading commodities requires keeping up with current news and events. Inevitably, the markets may become derailed by releases of employment data, inflation reports, and central bank policy meetings.

  • Economic Calendars: Using an economic calendar enables a trader to track scheduled events to consider the impacts that could have on market sentiment and price movements.
  • Breaking News: nstant media updates regarding natural disasters, political unrest, or breakouts of any supply chain situation can cause shocking overnight movements in prices.
  • Expert Opinions and Reports: Commodity analysts and financial institutions provide deeper insight and possible forecasts that support the identification of trends.

4. Analyse Market Sentiment

Market sentiment is the general feeling that guides the actions of traders and investors. While more intangible than technical or fundamental analysis, market sentiment is a useful trend identifier.

  • Surveys and Indexes: Sentiment surveys and volatility indexes, such as the VIX, provide a measure of expectations.
  • Social Media and Forums: Sites such as Twitter or dedicated trading forums may reveal prevailing opinions among traders and herd behaviour that can impact short-term price action.

Through different means of interpretation of sentiment, a trader can know whether or not the existing trend in the market will hold or reverse.

5. Use Trend-Following Strategies

Trend following is based on the idea of capitalising on extended price movements in one single direction. Contributing to these long strides of movement in one trend by riding with the current helps traders refrain from certain risks associated with counter-trend trading.

  • Momentum Trading: This strategy involves the purchase of assets that have been upward trending and selling those that have been declining. It is based on the assumption that prices will continue in their current direction until momentum wanes.
  • Breakout Trading: This is applicable when prices break out of some key support or resistance level and start to follow a new trend.
  • Trailing Stop-Losses: Traders put in place trailing stop-losses, where they lock profits in the development of a trend and also receive protection if the market reverses.

6. Use Multiple Time Frames

A multi-framed analysis of trends will give a larger picture to support trading decisions.

  • Short-Term and Long-Term Analysis: Charts with a time frame of 15 minutes or an hour can have very small trends, which contrast with the trend seen in longer time frames such as daily or weekly charts. Combinations of such time frames help traders avoid false signals.
  • Confirmation of Trends: The fact that a trend is supported by more than one time frame increases the confidence of a trader in a particular direction.
  • Entry and Exit Points: Using a smaller time frame for pinpointing the precise entry and exit points while considering a longer time frame for the overall trend can improve trade execution.

FAQS

What is the trend of the commodity market?

The trend of the commodity market refers to how it performs. Factors that influence it include market sentiment and dynamics of demand and supply.

How do you predict commodity market trends?

Several technical and fundamental analysis indicators can be used to predict the trends in the commodity market.

What is the top gainers, top losers strategy?

This strategy involves an analysis of the best and worst-performing commodities within a specified time frame in terms of strong market trends and opportunities for reversals.

What are the benefits of the commodity market?

Diversification, the potential for high returns, and hedging against inflation and currency fluctuations are a few of the benefits of the commodity market. It also exposes one to the shifts within the global economy and can be exploited by savvy traders.

