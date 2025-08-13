MCX Closing Price

What Are Closing Prices?

The closing price is the last traded price of a security or commodity at the close of a trading session. For financial markets, this price should be seen as the consensus value of the asset for that period.

The closing price in the commodity market, especially on a platform like MCX, is calculated using a weighted average of the last half-hour of trading. This helps decide on a fair average price, as opposed to the volatility observed at the close of trading.

Importance of Closing Prices

Here's why closing prices matter:

Price Trend Analysis: Closing prices are considered the most significant benchmark for assessing long-term price movements. Traders and investors use daily, weekly, or monthly closing prices to identify patterns, helping them look for bullish or bearish trends in commodities. Sustained trends of change in closing prices allow market participants to predict and forecast possible shifts in the supply-demand dynamics. This analysis would prove useful for portfolio readjustments and long-term strategy formulation.

How to Access Closing Prices on MCX

Some of the ways to check the closing prices of commodities on the MCX platform are as follows:

Visit the Official Website of MCX: Find the website of MCX India. The official website of the exchange lists updated prices of all the commodities traded here. Choose "Market Data" or "Daily Reports" from the top menu items. This section contains in-depth data about closing prices.

Factors Influencing Closing Prices

Closing prices are dynamic and influenced by various interconnected factors, ranging from market-specific trends to global events. Understanding these factors is crucial for accurate analysis and decision-making: