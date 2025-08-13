NCDEX Closing Price

What Are Closing Prices?

Closing prices are the final rates at which commodities, securities, or financial instruments are transacted at the end of a trading day. On the NCDEX, they are computed with the help of the weighted average price of the last few trades of the closing session. These prices represent the value of the commodity at the end of the trading day and are considered one of the most critical benchmarks for market participants.

They provide knowledge about market trends, trader sentiment, and future price expectations. Closing prices are crucial in technical analysis, which traders use to identify patterns and determine commodity support and resistance levels.

Why Is It Important to Monitor the Closing Prices of NCDEX Commodities?

Monitoring the closing prices of NCDEX commodities is essential for several reasons:

Market Analysis and Strategy Formulation: Closing prices remain vital markers of market performances, which help traders and investors understand market direction. Based on closing prices, market participants analyse trends, provide forecasts of future price behaviour, and change their strategies accordingly.

Basis for Settlement: Closing prices are widely used for settling contracts, particularly in futures and options. Knowing the closing price ensures accurate profits, losses, and margin requirements calculations.

Benchmark for Valuation: Closing prices are benchmarks for valuing commodities and portfolios. Traders and financial analysts utilise such closing prices to assess the value of their positions at the end of each trading session.

Impact on Next-Day Trading: Closing prices impact market sentiments and trading decisions the following day. A sharp rise or fall in closing prices may indicate a bullish or bearish market trend.

Regulatory and Reporting Requirements: Regulators and financial institutions use closing prices to monitor and enforce market compliance and transparency. Investors also use them to prepare accurate financial statements.

Where Can I Find NCDEX Closing Prices?

Traders and investors can get convenient access to NCDEX closing prices through numerous sources:

Official NCDEX Website: The official NCDEX portal provides accurate and real-time data on closing prices for all traded commodities. Information is updated correctly at the end of each trading session.

Brokerage Platforms: Most brokerage platforms providing NCDEX trading services include closing prices in their analytics. Some platforms also provide historical data for in-depth analysis.

Financial News Websites: They publish NCDEX closing prices daily and provide trends, analysis, and expert commentary.

Mobile Trading Apps: Trading apps allow features to view real-time closing prices of NCDEX commodities and send alerts related to price changes.

Commodity Market Reports: Daily, weekly, and monthly commodity market reports issued by financial institutions or commodity exchanges will contain details on NCDEX closing prices.

What Determines the Closing Prices of Commodities?

Several factors influence the closing prices of NCDEX commodities, making them dynamic and reflective of market conditions: