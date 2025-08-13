iifl-logo

NCDEX Closing Price

Last Updated on: 13 August, 2025 | 03:34 PM

Name
Unit
Prev. Close
LTP (₹)
Change %

Coriander

13 Aug 2025

Rs./Quintal

7,930

7,896

1.76

Cotton Seed OilCake

13 Aug 2025

Rs./Quintal

3,284

3,263

0.42

Cotton Seed OilCake

13 Aug 2025

Rs./Quintal

3,359

3,341

0.26

Coriander

13 Aug 2025

Rs./Quintal

7,894

7,870

0.02

Castor

13 Aug 2025

Rs./Quintal

6,550

6,526

0

What Are Closing Prices?

Closing prices are the final rates at which commodities, securities, or financial instruments are transacted at the end of a trading day. On the NCDEX, they are computed with the help of the weighted average price of the last few trades of the closing session. These prices represent the value of the commodity at the end of the trading day and are considered one of the most critical benchmarks for market participants.

They provide knowledge about market trends, trader sentiment, and future price expectations. Closing prices are crucial in technical analysis, which traders use to identify patterns and determine commodity support and resistance levels.

Why Is It Important to Monitor the Closing Prices of NCDEX Commodities?

Monitoring the closing prices of NCDEX commodities is essential for several reasons:

  • Market Analysis and Strategy Formulation: Closing prices remain vital markers of market performances, which help traders and investors understand market direction. Based on closing prices, market participants analyse trends, provide forecasts of future price behaviour, and change their strategies accordingly.
  • Basis for Settlement: Closing prices are widely used for settling contracts, particularly in futures and options. Knowing the closing price ensures accurate profits, losses, and margin requirements calculations.
  • Benchmark for Valuation: Closing prices are benchmarks for valuing commodities and portfolios. Traders and financial analysts utilise such closing prices to assess the value of their positions at the end of each trading session.
  • Impact on Next-Day Trading: Closing prices impact market sentiments and trading decisions the following day. A sharp rise or fall in closing prices may indicate a bullish or bearish market trend.
  • Regulatory and Reporting Requirements: Regulators and financial institutions use closing prices to monitor and enforce market compliance and transparency. Investors also use them to prepare accurate financial statements.

Where Can I Find NCDEX Closing Prices?

Traders and investors can get convenient access to NCDEX closing prices through numerous sources:

  • Official NCDEX Website: The official NCDEX portal provides accurate and real-time data on closing prices for all traded commodities. Information is updated correctly at the end of each trading session.
  • Brokerage Platforms: Most brokerage platforms providing NCDEX trading services include closing prices in their analytics. Some platforms also provide historical data for in-depth analysis.
  • Financial News Websites: They publish NCDEX closing prices daily and provide trends, analysis, and expert commentary.
  • Mobile Trading Apps: Trading apps allow features to view real-time closing prices of NCDEX commodities and send alerts related to price changes.
  • Commodity Market Reports: Daily, weekly, and monthly commodity market reports issued by financial institutions or commodity exchanges will contain details on NCDEX closing prices.

What Determines the Closing Prices of Commodities?

Several factors influence the closing prices of NCDEX commodities, making them dynamic and reflective of market conditions:

  • Supply and Demand Dynamics: The fundamental law of supply and demand governs commodity prices. Take the case of agricultural commodities during festival seasons, when they are in high demand, which, in turn, increases the closing price.
  • Global Trends: The commodities traded on NCDEX largely depend on global markets. Prices of crude oil, metals, and agricultural produce in foreign markets are sensitive to the prices on NCDEX closing prices.
  • Macro-Economic Variables: The inflation rate, GDP growth, and interest rates may indirectly impact commodity prices. Rising economic growth is usually synonymous with increased commodity demand, driving up closing prices.
  • Weather Conditions: Weather is the most significant factor influencing the closing price of agricultural commodities. Unfavourable weather, such as drought or floods, leads to weak supply chains and high closing prices.
  • Government Policies: Regulations such as tariffs and subsidies can inhibit prices for some commodities. For instance, export restrictions on significant goods may reduce closing prices.
  • Speculative Activities: High volume is associated with speculative activities, which speculators and large institutional investors mainly conduct. These activities contribute to price volatility, especially towards the end of the market day.
  • Seasonal Factors: Most commodities experience seasonal price trends. Closing prices of wheat, sugar, and other commodities may vary during harvest periods.

FAQs

What is the working of NCDEX?

downArrow

NCDEX is an exchange that trades in commodity derivatives. It offers futures and options trading in agricultural and non-agricultural commodities on the same platform. NCDEX offers a fair and regulated system for trading contracts in standard specifications between buyers and sellers. It also maintains margin requirements and a settlement mechanism to ensure efficient price discovery and risk management.

Who controls NCDEX?

downArrow

The SEBI governs the NCDEX's operations and ensures they fully comply with financial and trading regulations. The Exchange's affairs are managed by a board of directors composed of its shareholders, representatives, industry experts, and government officials.

Is gold traded in NCDEX?

downArrow

No, gold is not traded on NCDEX. Gold and other valuable metals are traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Agricultural commodities, including grains, spices, and oilseeds, dominate NCDEX.

What is the lot size for NCDEX?

downArrow

Lot size in NCDEX varies for different commodities. NCDEX standardises these sizes so that trading is uniform.

How do I start trading in NCDEX?

downArrow

To start trading in NCDEX, follow these steps:

  1. Open a Trading Account: Choose a broker offering NCDEX services and complete the registration process.
  2. Complete KYC Formalities: Provide necessary documents, including PAN, Aadhaar, and bank details.
  3. Learn the Basics: Familiarise yourself with NCDEX commodities, trading strategies, and market analysis.
  4. Fund Your Account: Deposit funds to begin trading.
  5. Start Trading: Use the broker's platform to trade futures and options contracts based on your analysis.

What is NCDEX market timing?

downArrow

The trading hours for NCDEX are from 9 in the morning to 9 at night on weekdays. An evening session is also available till 11:30 PM for select commodities during international market hours. The timing aligns with global markets to facilitate seamless trading in commodities with international benchmarks.

