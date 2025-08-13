NCDEX Closing Price

Last Updated on: 13 August, 2025 | 03:34 PM
Name
Unit
Prev. Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
Coriander
13 Aug 2025
Rs./Quintal
7,930
7,896
1.76
Rs./Quintal
3,284
3,263
0.42
Rs./Quintal
3,359
3,341
0.26
Coriander
13 Aug 2025
Rs./Quintal
7,894
7,870
0.02
Rs./Quintal
6,550
6,526
0
Closing prices are the final rates at which commodities, securities, or financial instruments are transacted at the end of a trading day. On the NCDEX, they are computed with the help of the weighted average price of the last few trades of the closing session. These prices represent the value of the commodity at the end of the trading day and are considered one of the most critical benchmarks for market participants.
They provide knowledge about market trends, trader sentiment, and future price expectations. Closing prices are crucial in technical analysis, which traders use to identify patterns and determine commodity support and resistance levels.
Monitoring the closing prices of NCDEX commodities is essential for several reasons:
Traders and investors can get convenient access to NCDEX closing prices through numerous sources:
Several factors influence the closing prices of NCDEX commodities, making them dynamic and reflective of market conditions:
NCDEX is an exchange that trades in commodity derivatives. It offers futures and options trading in agricultural and non-agricultural commodities on the same platform. NCDEX offers a fair and regulated system for trading contracts in standard specifications between buyers and sellers. It also maintains margin requirements and a settlement mechanism to ensure efficient price discovery and risk management.
The SEBI governs the NCDEX's operations and ensures they fully comply with financial and trading regulations. The Exchange's affairs are managed by a board of directors composed of its shareholders, representatives, industry experts, and government officials.
No, gold is not traded on NCDEX. Gold and other valuable metals are traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Agricultural commodities, including grains, spices, and oilseeds, dominate NCDEX.
Lot size in NCDEX varies for different commodities. NCDEX standardises these sizes so that trading is uniform.
To start trading in NCDEX, follow these steps:
The trading hours for NCDEX are from 9 in the morning to 9 at night on weekdays. An evening session is also available till 11:30 PM for select commodities during international market hours. The timing aligns with global markets to facilitate seamless trading in commodities with international benchmarks.
