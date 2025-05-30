iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Advances & Declines - NCDEX

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Category
Advances
Declines
No Change
Ratio

Fibre

0

0

1

100

Guar Complex

4

0

0

100

Oil & Oil Seeds

4

2

0

2

Spices

4

2

0

2

Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Category
Advances
Declines
No Change
Ratio

Fibre

0

0

1

100

Guar Complex

4

0

0

100

Oil & Oil Seeds

4

2

0

2

Spices

4

2

0

2

What are Advances/Declines in NCDEX?

Advances indicate the number of commodities in the NCDEX market whose price increases occurred in a specific period. Declines indicate the number of commodities whose prices fell. A combination of these measures enables traders to assess whether the larger market perspective is bullish (more advances) or bearish (more declines).

For instance, when 50 commodities listed on the NCDEX are rising in price and 30 move down, the market is trending more toward advances than declines, indicating positive momentum.

These indicators help in understanding the market breadth and help traders predict a turning point in the trend. They also inform traders about the momentum of commodities in the market.

What is the Purpose of the Advance/Decline Ratio?

The ADR is a metric used for measuring the breadth of the market. It measures the number of advancing commodities versus declining ones, giving a ratio which encapsulates the broader market activity. This ratio is effective when trying to determine whether the market activity is bullish or bearish.

  • Identifying Market Trends: A higher ADR (>1) indicates a bullish market, with more advancing commodities than declining ones. Conversely, an ADR less than 1 suggests bearishness.
  • Confirmation of Price Movements: Using ADR and other price indices, traders can confirm whether the observed price movement of the market is working with greater commodity participation.
  • Divergences: In case the ADR declines but market indices start rising, it may be a sign of losing upward momentum and an upcoming reversal.

Types of Advance and Decline Ratios

  • Index-Specific ADR: The Index-Specific Advance/Decline Ratio analyses the breadth of the market for a given index. It breaks up the advances and declines of only those commodities that constitute one particular index, giving it a view of the index performance in focus.
  • Sectoral ADR: This Advance Decline Ratio focuses on the advance of specific sectors in the market, like grains, oilseeds, or spices in the NCDEX. In principle, this ratio narrows it down to sector-specific data and shines a light on individual commodity groups' performances and sentiments.
  • Breadth-over-Depth ADR: The Breadth-over-Depth Advance/Decline Ratio is an advanced metric that calculates beyond the mere number of advances and declines. It takes into account the magnitude of price moves, providing a richer insight into the conditions of the market. This kind of ADR assesses whether or not breadth (number of advancing/declining commodities) is supported by depth (percentage price changes of these commodities).

The Formula to Calculate ADR

The Advance/Decline Ratio is calculated using a straightforward formula:

ADR = Number of Advancing Commodities / Number of Declining Commodities.

The outcome can be interpreted as follows:

  • ADR > 1: More advances, bullish sentiment.
  • ADR < 1: More declines, bearish sentiment.
  • ADR = 1: Balanced market.

Example Calculation

Advancing commodities: 40

Declining commodities: 20

ADR = 40 / 20 = 2

Here, the ADR of 2 indicates a bullish market with twice as many advances as declines.

FAQs

What is advance decline spread issues?

The advance-decline spread is the difference between the number of commodities advancing and declining in a market. The metric expresses the market breadth using a numerical value. Positive values indicate that bulls are prevailing, and negative values indicate bearish conditions.

How do you find the advance-decline ratio?

Count the number of advancing and declining commodities in a specific timeframe. Divide the advancing commodities using the declining commodities.

What is the difference between advancing and declining stocks?

Advancing stocks are the ones that close higher than their previous trading day's price. Declining stocks close lower than their previous trading day's price. The difference between the two helps one analyse market movements and sentiment.

What is declining volume?

Declining volume is the total volume of trades in commodities whose prices have decreased over a particular period. This measure helps determine the strength of bearish movements because more limited volumes may reflect weaker market conviction in price declines.

What happens when trading volume decreases?

Low volumes usually imply a lowered market interest or a low level of conviction on the side of the traders. It often precedes periods of low volatility but can also confirm a reversal, provided that it follows a strong trend. In NCDEX, decreasing volumes in a downward trend may reflect the weakening of bearish sentiment.

QUICK LINKS

OverviewMCXNCDEXMCX GainersMCX Losers
MCX HighsNCDEX LowsLive Spot Prices Commodity TrendsMCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing PriceMCX Top Traded VolumesNCDEX Top Traded VolumesMCX Advances & DeclinesNCDEX Advances & Declines

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Share Price

Top News

As global bond yields spike; why is it hitting Indian equities?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Global long-term bond yields are rising, but why is it impacting Indian equities so sharply?

30 May 2025|11:35 AM

Fed minutes flag higher inflation and recession risks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Like in April, the May Fed minutes also underlined that impact of reciprocal tariffs could be bigger than anticipated

29 May 2025|10:24 AM

March 2025 IIP tapers to 2.7%; even as manufacturing IIP picks up

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

IIP edged lower in April 2025, as mining and electricity struggled; but March IIP saw a big upgrade

29 May 2025|09:17 AM

Read All Top News
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.