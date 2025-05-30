Last Updated On: 30 May, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Category
Advances
Declines
No Change
Ratio
Fibre
0
0
1
100
Guar Complex
4
0
0
100
Oil & Oil Seeds
4
2
0
2
Spices
4
2
0
2
Advances indicate the number of commodities in the NCDEX market whose price increases occurred in a specific period. Declines indicate the number of commodities whose prices fell. A combination of these measures enables traders to assess whether the larger market perspective is bullish (more advances) or bearish (more declines).
For instance, when 50 commodities listed on the NCDEX are rising in price and 30 move down, the market is trending more toward advances than declines, indicating positive momentum.
These indicators help in understanding the market breadth and help traders predict a turning point in the trend. They also inform traders about the momentum of commodities in the market.
The ADR is a metric used for measuring the breadth of the market. It measures the number of advancing commodities versus declining ones, giving a ratio which encapsulates the broader market activity. This ratio is effective when trying to determine whether the market activity is bullish or bearish.
The Advance/Decline Ratio is calculated using a straightforward formula:
ADR = Number of Advancing Commodities / Number of Declining Commodities.
The outcome can be interpreted as follows:
Advancing commodities: 40
Declining commodities: 20
ADR = 40 / 20 = 2
Here, the ADR of 2 indicates a bullish market with twice as many advances as declines.
The advance-decline spread is the difference between the number of commodities advancing and declining in a market. The metric expresses the market breadth using a numerical value. Positive values indicate that bulls are prevailing, and negative values indicate bearish conditions.
Count the number of advancing and declining commodities in a specific timeframe. Divide the advancing commodities using the declining commodities.
Advancing stocks are the ones that close higher than their previous trading day's price. Declining stocks close lower than their previous trading day's price. The difference between the two helps one analyse market movements and sentiment.
Declining volume is the total volume of trades in commodities whose prices have decreased over a particular period. This measure helps determine the strength of bearish movements because more limited volumes may reflect weaker market conviction in price declines.
Low volumes usually imply a lowered market interest or a low level of conviction on the side of the traders. It often precedes periods of low volatility but can also confirm a reversal, provided that it follows a strong trend. In NCDEX, decreasing volumes in a downward trend may reflect the weakening of bearish sentiment.
