Gainers - MCX

Company Name
Unit
Prev.Close
LTP (₹)
Change (%)

NATGASMINI

30 May 2025

mmBtu

299.3

301.1

+1.53(0%)

NATGASMINI

30 May 2025

mmBtu

304.8

306.6

+1.47(0%)

Natural Gas

30 May 2025

mmBtu

305

307

+1.47(0%)

Natural Gas

30 May 2025

mmBtu

299.4

301.1

+1.46(0%)

Natural Gas

30 May 2025

mmBtu

306.9

308.3

+1.33(0%)

What Are MCX Gainers?

MCX Gainers are commodities listed on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India that have seen a significant gain in prices over a period of time. The commodities, with sustained upward trends because of the dynamics of the market, work as an attractive proposition for traders to achieve quick profits. MCX comprises various commodities, including metals, energy products, and agricultural items. Identifying top gainers on the platform makes it possible for traders to capitalise on that price momentum and enhance their trading strategies.

How to Identify MCX Gainers for Trading

You can rely on a combination of technical analysis, market research, and monitoring tools to pinpoint MCX gainers and incorporate them into your trading strategy.

  • Analyse the Daily Gainer List: The MCX platform provides you with a daily list of top gainers. It keeps updating the list in real time so that commodities showing the maximum price movements during the day will come up. Start by examining this data to identify patterns and potential opportunities.
  • Use Technical Indicators: Apply technical analysis tools such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Averages (MA), and Bollinger Bands to determine if the commodity's upward trend is sustainable. High RSI values of more than 70 could signal overbought conditions, while Moving Average crossovers may signal momentum changes.
  • Monitor Global Market Trends: Commodity prices on MCX are vulnerable to global forces like crude oil price movements, currency fluctuations, or geopolitics. Staying informed helps you anticipate price movements.
  • Watch for Trading Volumes: High trading volumes often accompany gainers. Analyse volume data alongside price movements to gauge market interest and ensure the trend is driven by strong participation.
  • Track News and Updates: The prices of commodities are highly sensitive to news, such as changes in policy, weather forecasts, and economic reports. Stay updated to know what is causing a commodity to steep.
  • Leverage Charting Platforms: Charting tools and proprietary tools by MCX will give insightful charts and analytics to help you see price trends and spot gainers.
  • Set Alerts and Notifications: Use trading apps or software to set alerts for price movements, ensuring you don't miss opportunities to trade gainers.

Biggest MCX Gainers: Who's Leading the Market?

Crude oil, gold, and natural gas often become MCX's top gainers as these are in constant demand worldwide, and their price moves are highly volatile. Silver and copper become the top gainers during periods of economic instability. Tracking these is a good way of keeping in line with the market momentum.

FAQs

Which MCX commodity trade is best?

The best MCX commodity to trade depends on your risk appetite and trading strategy. Crude oil and gold are popular due to liquidity and price movement, making them ideal for intraday traders. Silver and copper are good for long-term stability.

Which commodity is most profitable?

Usually, commodities with high price fluctuations offer the most lucrative opportunities. So, items like natural gas, gold, and crude oil are often profitable. Your ability to time the market and manage risks effectively will also play a key role in your profit margin.

Who is the biggest commodity trader?

Companies such as Glencore, Vitol, and Trafigura are global leaders in commodity trading. In India, Adani Wilmar and Reliance Commodities are among the top traders.

What are the top 3 commodities?

Crude oil and natural gas are top commodities. The other name in the top 3 list is gold. All of them have high trading volumes and major economic impacts.

Which commodity is best for trading today?

The best commodity to trade on a specific day depends on market conditions. Check the MCX gainer list, analyze price trends, and consider factors like global news and technical indicators to make an informed choice.

Is trading in MCX good?

Yes, MCX trading can be profitable due to its diverse variety of commodities and robust infrastructure. But success requires a proper understanding of market dynamics, risk management, and trading strategies.

What is the best time to trade in MCX?

The optimal timing for trading on MCX occurs during market peak hours, which usually range between 9 AM and 11:30 PM IST. The energy and base metals segments often experience peak activity when overlapping with global markets.

