List Of Commodity High And Low-NCDEX

HighsLows

Last Updated On: 31 May, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Commodity
Unit
Prev Close
LTP (₹)
Change (%)
Low (₹)

Castor

20 Jun 2025

Quintal

6,404.00

6387

-0.26

6360

Castor

18 Jul 2025

Quintal

6,479.00

6462

-0.26

6435

Coriander

20 Jun 2025

Quintal

7,054.00

7036

-0.25

7032

Coriander

18 Jul 2025

Quintal

7,142.00

7102

-0.56

7102

OverviewMCXNCDEXMCX GainersMCX Losers
MCX HighsNCDEX LowsLive Spot Prices Commodity TrendsMCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing PriceMCX Top Traded VolumesNCDEX Top Traded VolumesMCX Advances & DeclinesNCDEX Advances & Declines

Top News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 30, 2025

Sensex top gainers are Eternal, SBI, HDFC Bank, Larsen.

30 May 2025|02:26 PM

Indian indices may start muted on May 30, 2025

On May 29, the domestic market ended with gains after a volatile session.

30 May 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 30th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Amara Raja, NBCC, Samvardhana Motherson, etc.

30 May 2025|06:09 AM

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on May 29, 2025

HDFC Life is only stock to hit 52-week high in Nifty. 

29 May 2025|02:07 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IndusInd Bank, IRCTC, Bata India, etc.

29 May 2025|06:56 AM

