Last Updated on: 30 May 2025 | 03:28 pm
Commodity
Unit
Volume (Nos)
Value
LTP(₹)
Quintal
11,750
6,01,36,500
5,118
Quintal
8,800
2,62,76,800
2,986
Quintal
7,540
3,91,25,060
5,189
Quintal
6,610
6,35,41,930
9,613
Quintal
4,330
1,31,84,850
3,045
Quintal
4,220
4,10,85,920
9,736
Coriander
30 May 2025
Quintal
2,725
1,91,73,100
7,036
Coriander
30 May 2025
Quintal
2,195
1,55,88,890
7,102
Castor
30 May 2025
Quintal
1,895
1,21,03,365
6,387
The top traded volume on NCDEX denotes the total number of contracts traded for a particular commodity in a given time. High traded volume often indicates high interest in the commodity, liquidity, and active participation by the traders. The top traded volume metric is a crucial metric for investors and traders. It points out the most popular commodities on a given platform.
Top traded volume is the most significant factor in reflecting the health and activity of the commodities market. Here are some of the reasons why this metric is crucial to market participants:
NCDEX primarily caters to agricultural commodities, and some commodities consistently rank among the highest traded by volume. These include:
Monitoring and following the top traded volume on NCDEX can be a highly effective way for a trader or an investor to optimise their strategy. Here are some of the practical ways of tracking and analysing the metric:
NCDEX offers trading in more than 20 commodities, primarily agricultural products, such as soybean, chana, mustard seed, and spices.
Seasonal demand, government policies, climatic conditions, and global market tendencies significantly influence traded volume.
Traded volume indicates the actual number of contracts traded during a day, whereas open interest indicates the total outstanding contracts to be settled.
Soybean and Guar seeds often exhibit high traded volume due to their wide local and global uses.
Highly traded commodities tend to be more liquid, making them more accessible to smaller investors with relatively reduced risk.
Absolutely. Following top traded volumes helps beginners identify liquid and actively traded markets, minimising the risk of price manipulation.
NCDEX adopts strong regulations and risk management frameworks to ensure fair and transparent trading.
