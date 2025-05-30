iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Top Traded Volume - NCDEX

MOST ACTIVE CONTRACTS

Last Updated on: 30 May 2025 | 03:28 pm

Commodity
Unit
Volume (Nos)
Value
LTP(₹)

Guarseed10

30 May 2025

Quintal

11,750

6,01,36,500

5,118

Cotton Seed OilCake

30 May 2025

Quintal

8,800

2,62,76,800

2,986

Guarseed10

30 May 2025

Quintal

7,540

3,91,25,060

5,189

Guar Gum5

30 May 2025

Quintal

6,610

6,35,41,930

9,613

Cotton Seed OilCake

30 May 2025

Quintal

4,330

1,31,84,850

3,045

Guar Gum5

30 May 2025

Quintal

4,220

4,10,85,920

9,736

Coriander

30 May 2025

Quintal

2,725

1,91,73,100

7,036

Coriander

30 May 2025

Quintal

2,195

1,55,88,890

7,102

Castor

30 May 2025

Quintal

1,895

1,21,03,365

6,387

MOST ACTIVE CONTRACTS

Last Updated on: 30 May 2025 | 03:28 pm

Commodity
Unit
Volume (Nos)
Value
LTP(₹)

Guarseed10

30 May 2025

Quintal

11,750

6,01,36,500

5,118

Cotton Seed OilCake

30 May 2025

Quintal

8,800

2,62,76,800

2,986

Guarseed10

30 May 2025

Quintal

7,540

3,91,25,060

5,189

Guar Gum5

30 May 2025

Quintal

6,610

6,35,41,930

9,613

Cotton Seed OilCake

30 May 2025

Quintal

4,330

1,31,84,850

3,045

What is the Top Traded Volume on NCDEX?

The top traded volume on NCDEX denotes the total number of contracts traded for a particular commodity in a given time. High traded volume often indicates high interest in the commodity, liquidity, and active participation by the traders. The top traded volume metric is a crucial metric for investors and traders. It points out the most popular commodities on a given platform.

Why is Top Traded Volume Important?

Top traded volume is the most significant factor in reflecting the health and activity of the commodities market. Here are some of the reasons why this metric is crucial to market participants:

  • Liquidity Indicator: Higher volumes usually indicate better liquidity for a commodity. Liquidity provides traders with smooth entry and exit options, thereby ruling out the risks of price manipulation and slippage.
  • Market Trends: Top traded volumes provide insights into current market trends, helping traders identify the commodities attracting the most interest. This can improve decision-making about where to focus trading efforts.
  • Price Discovery: High-volume trading tends to yield efficient price discovery that permits buyers and sellers to accept fair market prices. This is essential in agricultural commodities because pricing affects farmers and food supply chains.
  • Risk Evaluation: Comparison of traded volume with price will allow a trader to evaluate the risk involved. Declining volumes as prices rise might reveal that buyers are dwindling.

Common Commodities with High Traded Volume

NCDEX primarily caters to agricultural commodities, and some commodities consistently rank among the highest traded by volume. These include:

  • Soybean: Widely used in the food and feed industry, soybean contracts often witness robust trading activity. Seasonal demand, global soybean prices, and export trends impact its volume.
  • Guar Seed and Guar Gum: India dominates the global guar gum market, making guar seed and gum highly traded on NCDEX. These commodities are driven by demand from the oil and gas sector.
  • Chana (Chickpea): Chana futures are popular due to their staple food status and strong domestic demand. Pricing is influenced by agricultural yield and government policies.
  • Mustard Seed: Being one of the high-volume commodities used in oil production, the mustard seed price is determined by crop output and climatic conditions.
  • Jeera (Cumin): As it holds export value, jeera futures are sought after by traders to capitalise on the demand for spices both domestically and globally.
  • Turmeric: Being an essential spice, turmeric contracts are traded frequently and are influenced by seasonal trends and export requirements.

How to Track Top Traded Volume on NCDEX

Monitoring and following the top traded volume on NCDEX can be a highly effective way for a trader or an investor to optimise their strategy. Here are some of the practical ways of tracking and analysing the metric:

  • NCDEX Official Website: The exchange offers real-time data on traded volumes for every commodity. That data is available on their market dashboard.
  • Brokerage Platforms: Many brokers provide sophisticated online trading platforms with analytics and charts that highlight traded commodities. These tools will typically include historical volume trends.
  • Financial News and Reports: Releases from financial news websites and commodity market reports often detail the best-traded commodities and offer an inside look at the markets.
  • Technical Analysis Software: Traders can use charting software to overlay volume on price movements. This is beneficial for identifying pattern formations, like breakouts or consolidations.
  • Mobile Apps: Several mobile apps on commodity trading enable users to track volume data in real time on the go, providing effective and timely market updates.
  • Social Media and Forums: Industry-specific forums and social media often discuss trending commodities and top traded volumes to provide investors with essential insights.

FAQs

How many commodities are traded in NCDEX?

NCDEX offers trading in more than 20 commodities, primarily agricultural products, such as soybean, chana, mustard seed, and spices.

What influences the traded volume on NCDEX?

Seasonal demand, government policies, climatic conditions, and global market tendencies significantly influence traded volume.

How is traded volume different from open interest?

Traded volume indicates the actual number of contracts traded during a day, whereas open interest indicates the total outstanding contracts to be settled.

What commodity has displayed the highest traded volume during the last year?

Soybean and Guar seeds often exhibit high traded volume due to their wide local and global uses.

Can small investors benefit from high-traded volume commodities?

Highly traded commodities tend to be more liquid, making them more accessible to smaller investors with relatively reduced risk.

Are top traded volumes a good indicator for beginners?

Absolutely. Following top traded volumes helps beginners identify liquid and actively traded markets, minimising the risk of price manipulation.

How does NCDEX ensure fair trading practices?

NCDEX adopts strong regulations and risk management frameworks to ensure fair and transparent trading.

Is NCDEX trading limited to agricultural commodities?

Although NCDEX primarily deals with agricultural commodities, it has contracts for several non-agricultural commodities, such as bullion.

QUICK LINKS

OverviewMCXNCDEXMCX GainersMCX Losers
MCX HighsNCDEX LowsLive Spot Prices Commodity TrendsMCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing PriceMCX Top Traded VolumesNCDEX Top Traded VolumesMCX Advances & DeclinesNCDEX Advances & Declines

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Share Price

Top News

As global bond yields spike; why is it hitting Indian equities?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Global long-term bond yields are rising, but why is it impacting Indian equities so sharply?

30 May 2025|11:35 AM

Fed minutes flag higher inflation and recession risks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Like in April, the May Fed minutes also underlined that impact of reciprocal tariffs could be bigger than anticipated

29 May 2025|10:24 AM

March 2025 IIP tapers to 2.7%; even as manufacturing IIP picks up

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

IIP edged lower in April 2025, as mining and electricity struggled; but March IIP saw a big upgrade

29 May 2025|09:17 AM

Read All Top News
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.