What is a Spot Price?

A spot price refers to the prevailing market price at which an asset or commodity could be sold for immediate delivery. It is in contrast to futures or forward prices, whereby the transaction will be concluded at some later date.

The spot prices change constantly and reflect the supply and demand situation that exists in the real-time market. Traders and investors view spot prices as an indication of the immediate value of an asset. Hence, they influence decisions about commodities such as oil, gold, and agricultural products.

Relationship Between Spot Price and Future Price

The linkage of spot prices and future prices is very crucial to determine how the market operates. The future price refers to the agreed-upon price to deliver a commodity on a specified date in the near or far future. Basically, future prices may either be higher or lower than spot prices considering several factors:

Future prices are relatively higher than the current spot prices. This is when the market feels that in the future, there will be a demand or a shortage. Backwardation: It is a condition in which the price of a commodity that's going to be delivered during some future date is less than the current spot price, which often reflects anticipation of dwindling demand or oversupply in the market.

Carrying costs, such as warehousing and insurance, and also macroeconomic variables, like interest and seasonality, may influence this relationship. Traders monitor these price relationships so they can exploit their misalignments through strategies like arbitrage.

Relationship Between Spot Price and Strike Price

The movement of the spot price relative to the strike price determines the profitability of an options contract. For it to be profitable at expiration, the spot price must break or go above the strike price in the case of a call. For a put, the spot price has to be below the strike price. In this way, spot and strike prices interplay to determine the intrinsic value of an option and influence trading strategies