MCX
NCDEX
Commodity
Place
Current Value
Change
Change(%)
MoongMOONG
Merta City
7,600.00
412.50
5.73
BajraBAJRADELHI
Delhi
2,720.00
145.00
5.63
MaizeMAIZEDEL
Delhi
2,500.00
75.00
3.09
Paddy (Basmati) – Pusa 1121PADYPB1121
Karnal
3,500.00
100.00
2.94
GROUNDNUTGROUNDNUT
BIKANER
5,087.20
75.95
1.51
A spot price refers to the prevailing market price at which an asset or commodity could be sold for immediate delivery. It is in contrast to futures or forward prices, whereby the transaction will be concluded at some later date.
The spot prices change constantly and reflect the supply and demand situation that exists in the real-time market. Traders and investors view spot prices as an indication of the immediate value of an asset. Hence, they influence decisions about commodities such as oil, gold, and agricultural products.
The linkage of spot prices and future prices is very crucial to determine how the market operates. The future price refers to the agreed-upon price to deliver a commodity on a specified date in the near or far future. Basically, future prices may either be higher or lower than spot prices considering several factors:
Carrying costs, such as warehousing and insurance, and also macroeconomic variables, like interest and seasonality, may influence this relationship. Traders monitor these price relationships so they can exploit their misalignments through strategies like arbitrage.
The movement of the spot price relative to the strike price determines the profitability of an options contract. For it to be profitable at expiration, the spot price must break or go above the strike price in the case of a call. For a put, the spot price has to be below the strike price. In this way, spot and strike prices interplay to determine the intrinsic value of an option and influence trading strategies
MCX operates from Monday to Friday and is closed on weekends. It may be closed on federal holidays. To obtain more exact information, you can visit the official website or check notice boards at an exchange.
The daily spot rate is the price quoted at the end of each trading day for a commodity or asset. This rate serves as a benchmark for transactions and brings to the books the closing market conditions for that day.
MCX and NCDEX belong to two different types of markets. They also deal with two completely different varieties of commodities. While MCX is somewhat inclined towards metal and energy, NCDEX has specialisations in agricultural products. The right one depends on what a trader feels like focusing on and what varieties of commodities they are interested in trading.
The spot price is established based on the levels of demand and supply in the market. Fluctuations are caused by varied factors like production levels, geopolitical events, and the release of economic data.
The spot price provides a benchmark from which any subsequent future contracts and options are priced. It gives an idea of the prevailing market perceptions about an asset, especially its value, and, therefore, helps traders make decisions on whether to trade instantly or subsequently.
The spot price might be less than the futures price because of carrying costs (storage, insurance, and financing), expectations of future price rises, or supply shortages that are expected to occur in the near future. Such a condition is known as contango, which is revealed if the market expects prices to rise in the future.
