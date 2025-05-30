iifl-logo
Live Spot Prices

MCX

NCDEX

Commodity
Place
Current Value
Change
Change(%)

Moong

MOONG

Merta City

7,600.00

412.50

5.73

Bajra

BAJRADELHI

Delhi

2,720.00

145.00

5.63

Maize

MAIZEDEL

Delhi

2,500.00

75.00

3.09

Paddy (Basmati) – Pusa 1121

PADYPB1121

Karnal

3,500.00

100.00

2.94

GROUNDNUT

GROUNDNUT

BIKANER

5,087.20

75.95

1.51

What is a Spot Price?

A spot price refers to the prevailing market price at which an asset or commodity could be sold for immediate delivery. It is in contrast to futures or forward prices, whereby the transaction will be concluded at some later date.

The spot prices change constantly and reflect the supply and demand situation that exists in the real-time market. Traders and investors view spot prices as an indication of the immediate value of an asset. Hence, they influence decisions about commodities such as oil, gold, and agricultural products.

Relationship Between Spot Price and Future Price

The linkage of spot prices and future prices is very crucial to determine how the market operates. The future price refers to the agreed-upon price to deliver a commodity on a specified date in the near or far future. Basically, future prices may either be higher or lower than spot prices considering several factors:

  • Contango: Future prices are relatively higher than the current spot prices. This is when the market feels that in the future, there will be a demand or a shortage.
  • Backwardation: It is a condition in which the price of a commodity that's going to be delivered during some future date is less than the current spot price, which often reflects anticipation of dwindling demand or oversupply in the market.

Carrying costs, such as warehousing and insurance, and also macroeconomic variables, like interest and seasonality, may influence this relationship. Traders monitor these price relationships so they can exploit their misalignments through strategies like arbitrage.

Relationship Between Spot Price and Strike Price

The movement of the spot price relative to the strike price determines the profitability of an options contract. For it to be profitable at expiration, the spot price must break or go above the strike price in the case of a call. For a put, the spot price has to be below the strike price. In this way, spot and strike prices interplay to determine the intrinsic value of an option and influence trading strategies

FAQs

Is MCX on today?

MCX operates from Monday to Friday and is closed on weekends. It may be closed on federal holidays. To obtain more exact information, you can visit the official website or check notice boards at an exchange.

What is the daily spot rate?

The daily spot rate is the price quoted at the end of each trading day for a commodity or asset. This rate serves as a benchmark for transactions and brings to the books the closing market conditions for that day.

Which is better, MCX or NCDEX?

MCX and NCDEX belong to two different types of markets. They also deal with two completely different varieties of commodities. While MCX is somewhat inclined towards metal and energy, NCDEX has specialisations in agricultural products. The right one depends on what a trader feels like focusing on and what varieties of commodities they are interested in trading.

How is the spot price determined?

The spot price is established based on the levels of demand and supply in the market. Fluctuations are caused by varied factors like production levels, geopolitical events, and the release of economic data.

Why is the spot price important?

The spot price provides a benchmark from which any subsequent future contracts and options are priced. It gives an idea of the prevailing market perceptions about an asset, especially its value, and, therefore, helps traders make decisions on whether to trade instantly or subsequently.

Why is the spot price lower compared to the future price?

The spot price might be less than the futures price because of carrying costs (storage, insurance, and financing), expectations of future price rises, or supply shortages that are expected to occur in the near future. Such a condition is known as contango, which is revealed if the market expects prices to rise in the future.

Top News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 30, 2025

Sensex top gainers are Eternal, SBI, HDFC Bank, Larsen.

30 May 2025|02:26 PM

Indian indices may start muted on May 30, 2025

On May 29, the domestic market ended with gains after a volatile session.

30 May 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 30th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Amara Raja, NBCC, Samvardhana Motherson, etc.

30 May 2025|06:09 AM

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on May 29, 2025

HDFC Life is only stock to hit 52-week high in Nifty. 

29 May 2025|02:07 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IndusInd Bank, IRCTC, Bata India, etc.

29 May 2025|06:56 AM

